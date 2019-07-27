Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mylan NV    MYL   NL0011031208

MYLAN NV

(MYL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mylan : Pfizer in talks to merge off-patent drugs business with Mylan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2019 | 12:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc. is seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc is in talks to merge its off-patent drugs business with Mylan NV in a stock deal, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Mylan shareholders would receive a little more than 40% of the newly formed entity, with Pfizer shareholders receiving the remainder, the person said, adding that Pfizer would also get about $12 billion in proceeds from a new sale of debt.

Separation of Pfizer's off-patent business would be a tax-free spin-off, the person added.

Last year, Pfizer said it was planning to reorganize into three units, separating its consumer healthcare business.

The restructuring will allow the company to evaluate its businesses better and could result in selling or spinning off its off-patent drugs, Wall Street analysts earlier said.

The Wall Street Journal first reported about the talks between the companies on Saturday.

Pfizer and Mylan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru and Gregory Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Mark Potter and Paul Simao)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MYLAN NV 0.11% 18.46 Delayed Quote.-32.63%
PFIZER 0.98% 43.09 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MYLAN NV
12:23pMYLAN : Pfizer in talks to merge off-patent drugs business with Mylan
RE
10:51aMYLAN : Pfizer in talks to merge off-patent drugs business with Mylan - source
RE
08:14aPfizer Nears Deal to Combine off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan
DJ
07/25Health Care Down on Reports of Drug-Price Control Plan -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
07/10MYLAN : Sc 13g/a
PU
07/09Novartis to Supply EpiPen Alternate to U.S. Pharmacies -Reuters
DJ
07/09Health Care Up as Trump's Drug-Price Disclosure Rule Blocked - Health Care Ro..
DJ
07/09Drugmakers Rise After Trump Pricing Rule Is Blocked
DJ
07/08MYLAN : and Atomo Diagnostics Announce WHO Prequalification Approval for Mylan H..
PR
07/01MYLAN : Fighting for More Flowers
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 626 M
EBIT 2019 3 173 M
Net income 2019 858 M
Debt 2019 12 037 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 8,24x
EV / Sales2019 1,85x
EV / Sales2020 1,64x
Capitalization 9 516 M
Chart MYLAN NV
Duration : Period :
Mylan NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYLAN NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 26,80  $
Last Close Price 18,46  $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heather M. Bresch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rajiv Malik President & Executive Director
Robert J. Coury Executive Chairman
Haribabu Bodepudi Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth Scott Parks Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYLAN NV-32.63%9 516
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.60%347 095
PFIZER-2.25%239 227
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.8.61%232 404
ROCHE HOLDING10.69%232 404
NOVARTIS23.06%213 301
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group