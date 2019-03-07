Mylan : SBP, Mylan Present Keys to Hurricane Maria Survivor in Welcome Home Party -- Courtesy of $1M Pledge from the Mylan Charitable Foundation

HERTFORDSHIRE, England and PITTSBURGH and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A small crowd of SBP staff, AmeriCorps members, Puerto Rico Central Office of Recovery and Reconstruction's Omar J. Marrero, Esq and volunteers from global pharmaceutical company Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) gathered in a quiet backyard in Villa Palmeras to celebrate the homecoming of Hurricane Maria survivor Ms. Sunchy. It had been more than a year since the storm caused catastrophic damage to Sunchy's home, forcing her and her three grandchildren to relocate until repairs were made. While Sunchy and her family's recovery may be over, SBP is rebuilding for many other Puerto Rican families thanks to a major gift from the Mylan Charitable Foundation.

"Mylan has a long-established commitment to the people of Puerto Rico, having run operations on the island for more than 30 years," said Mylan CEO Heather Bresch. "We are proud to partner with SBP in bringing hope to people like Ms. Sunchy and her grandchildren. We know the long-term impact disasters like Hurricane Maria have on affected communities and understand that rebuilding and healing takes time. There remains a need to do more and teaming up with SBP gives us the necessary resources to impact a much larger number of residents, so they can safely return to their homes. For more than 60 years, giving back has been a core value at Mylan as we strive to strengthen the communities where we live and work."

As part of the welcome home ceremony, the Mylan Charitable Foundation (MCF) pledged $1 million to rebuild communities in Puerto Rico in partnership with SBP. The MCF is an independent 501(c)(3) organization, providing financial support to help meet community education, social services and health needs, among other areas. This donation directly funds the rebuild and repair of at least 100 homes, adding to SBP's extensive recovery efforts since Hurricane Maria.

"We are grateful for the Mylan Charitable Foundation's support in establishing a long-term recovery operation here in Puerto Rico," said SBP Co-Founder and CEO Zack Rosenburg. "This partnership has enabled SBP to help establish on-the-ground recovery operations and provide a predictable path home for disaster-impacted families in several communities across the island."

With Mylan's hands-on support and MCF's financial contribution, SBP has been able to scale its home rebuilding initiatives in areas like Loiza, San Juan, and Yabucoa. SBP has already welcomed home 16 families while working towards its goal of rebuilding and repairing 100 homes in the first year. Following Hurricane Maria, SBP deployed a total of 22 AmeriCorps members and staff to provide immediate relief, mold remediation services and home repairs—spanning five deployments from October 2017 through July 2018, before establishing a long-term recovery operation on the island.

"My colleagues and I know firsthand how devasting the hurricane was and the disruption it caused," said Mylan's Frank Rodriguez, Head of Site Operations in Puerto Rico. "At Mylan, we talk about doing what's right, not what's easy. And right now, that means working with SBP to continue making progress to rebuild Puerto Rico."

SBP and Mylan share common passions of fueling community and building purpose in the face of adversity. In 2016, Mylan and the MCF contributed $1 million to rebuild communities in West Virginia impacted by devastating floods, spearheading a project called Homes for West Virginia. Led by SBP and local stakeholders, Homes for West Virginia created a new 40-home neighborhood and community park in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Mylan and its employees also contributed to SBP's relief efforts in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

About SBP

SBP's mission is to shrink time between disaster and recovery. Since its founding in 2006 in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina, SBP has rebuilt homes for more than 1,660 families with the help of 180,000 volunteers in New Orleans; Joplin, MO; Staten Island, NY; Rockaway, NY; Monmouth and Ocean Counties, NJ; San Marcos, TX; Columbia, SC; White Sulphur Springs, WV; Baton Rouge, LA; Houston, TX; Puerto Rico; Wilmington, NC; and Bay County, FL. To learn more, visit SBPUSA.org and like/follow on Facebook & Twitter @SBPUSA.

About Mylan

Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a growing portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which more than 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our more than 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com.

About Mylan Charitable Foundation

The Mylan Charitable Foundation was established in the U.S. in 2002. It operates independent of Mylan's business operations and supports efforts to enhance the quality of life and meet unmet needs in and around the communities where Mylan operates, primarily working with child-related issues in the areas of education, social services and health, by encouraging self-sustaining and ongoing positive change. Over the past 16 years the foundation has made grants totaling more than $12 million to more than 125 nonprofit organizations.

