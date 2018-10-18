Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mylan : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 5, 2018

10/18/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

HERTFORDSHIRE, England and PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharmaceutical company Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results, on Mon., Nov. 5, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The company also will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 5, to discuss the results. 

The briefing can be accessed live by calling 800.514.4861 or 678.809.2405 for international callers (ID#: 9798175) or at the following address on the company's website: investor.mylan.com.  A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website. 

Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a growing portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which more than 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our approximately 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com.

Mylan (PRNewsfoto/Mylan N.V.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mylan-to-release-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-november-5-2018-300733484.html

SOURCE Mylan N.V.


© PRNewswire 2018
