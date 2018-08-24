Mym Nutraceuticals : Enters Into Research Partnership With the University of Sherbrooke

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (CSE: MYM.CN) (the "Company" or "MYM") is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with the University of Sherbrooke to study the medicinal and industrial uses of cannabis and hemp. Researchers at the University of Sherbrooke will work with an on-site coordinator to create partnerships by targeting expertise in various faculties and training centres.

During cannabis prohibition, research on its compounds and by-products remained very limited. This partnership aims to explore the benefits of the cannabis plant. "Université de Sherbrooke groups together a broad set of skills in relation to the opportunities associated with cannabis," said Vincent Aimez, Vice-President, Commercialization and Partnerships, University of Sherbrooke. "MYM's contribution will help actively explore multiple research projects. This is a completely new and highly promising multidisciplinary partnership we wish to nurture and grow in the coming years."

Avenues of collaboration range from identifying the best alternative energy systems in greenhouses to the effects of cannabinoids on the nervous and immune systems. Research will also include: industrial materials manufacturing, eco materials, hemp fiber biofuels and opportunities created from the by-products of cannabis production.

"The signing of this partnership agreement with University of Sherbrooke furthers our goal to be at the forefront of cannabis plant research and development," said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM. "Furthermore, I am delighted to see our company associated with a large Quebec university that has an outstanding reputation in research and innovation."

Charith Adkar, MYM's Chief Science Officer commented "I believe that this innovative agreement with the University of Sherbrooke will allow our company to achieve its objectives in research and development in connection with our medical cannabis-based products. We have much to do to demonstrate the relevance of prescribing medical cannabis to deal with health problems. In this respect, research is an important lever to show the usefulness of our products relative to health issues."

About University of Sherbrooke

University of Sherbrooke is at the heart of one of Quebec's three major research poles. Known for its spirit of innovation, U of S partners with all levels of government to promote social, cultural and economic development. The U of S enjoys strong growth in research activities as has been demonstrated over the past years. The U of S excels in technology transfer and initiatives focused on entrepreneurship and innovation in collaboration with the industrial and social communities.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM is a shareholder in two production projects in Quebec that are anticipated to have over 1.5 million square feet of production space. MYM is also a shareholder in two additional cannabis production projects in Australia and Colombia. The "Northern Rivers Project" in New South Wales, Australia is expected to have 1.2 million square feet of cannabis production space. In Colombia, MYM partner, Colombia Organica, currently hold a seed to sale license for low THC cannabis and are in the licensing process for the cultivation and production of high THC cannabis extracts. Plans are underway for MYM and Colombia Organica to build a cannabis production facility in the region. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF) (FRA: 0MY) (DEU: 0MY) (MUN:0 MY) (STU: 0MY).

