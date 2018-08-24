Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Mym Nutraceuticals Inc    MYMMF   CA55406A1012

MYM NUTRACEUTICALS INC (MYMMF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mym Nutraceuticals : Enters Into Research Partnership With the University of Sherbrooke

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (CSE: MYM.CN) (the "Company" or "MYM") is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with the University of Sherbrooke to study the medicinal and industrial uses of cannabis and hemp. Researchers at the University of Sherbrooke will work with an on-site coordinator to create partnerships by targeting expertise in various faculties and training centres.

During cannabis prohibition, research on its compounds and by-products remained very limited. This partnership aims to explore the benefits of the cannabis plant. "Université de Sherbrooke groups together a broad set of skills in relation to the opportunities associated with cannabis," said Vincent Aimez, Vice-President, Commercialization and Partnerships, University of Sherbrooke. "MYM's contribution will help actively explore multiple research projects. This is a completely new and highly promising multidisciplinary partnership we wish to nurture and grow in the coming years."

Avenues of collaboration range from identifying the best alternative energy systems in greenhouses to the effects of cannabinoids on the nervous and immune systems. Research will also include: industrial materials manufacturing, eco materials, hemp fiber biofuels and opportunities created from the by-products of cannabis production.

"The signing of this partnership agreement with University of Sherbrooke furthers our goal to be at the forefront of cannabis plant research and development," said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM. "Furthermore, I am delighted to see our company associated with a large Quebec university that has an outstanding reputation in research and innovation."

Charith Adkar, MYM's Chief Science Officer commented "I believe that this innovative agreement with the University of Sherbrooke will allow our company to achieve its objectives in research and development in connection with our medical cannabis-based products. We have much to do to demonstrate the relevance of prescribing medical cannabis to deal with health problems. In this respect, research is an important lever to show the usefulness of our products relative to health issues."

About University of Sherbrooke

University of Sherbrooke is at the heart of one of Quebec's three major research poles. Known for its spirit of innovation, U of S partners with all levels of government to promote social, cultural and economic development. The U of S enjoys strong growth in research activities as has been demonstrated over the past years. The U of S excels in technology transfer and initiatives focused on entrepreneurship and innovation in collaboration with the industrial and social communities.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM is a shareholder in two production projects in Quebec that are anticipated to have over 1.5 million square feet of production space. MYM is also a shareholder in two additional cannabis production projects in Australia and Colombia. The "Northern Rivers Project" in New South Wales, Australia is expected to have 1.2 million square feet of cannabis production space. In Colombia, MYM partner, Colombia Organica, currently hold a seed to sale license for low THC cannabis and are in the licensing process for the cultivation and production of high THC cannabis extracts. Plans are underway for MYM and Colombia Organica to build a cannabis production facility in the region. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors.  MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF) (FRA: 0MY) (DEU: 0MY) (MUN:0 MY) (STU: 0MY).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Rob Gietl, CEO
MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.
www.mym.ca

Keep up to date with MYM on our social media channels:

Twitter: @mymnutra
Facebook: @mymnutra
Instagram: @mymnutra

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Media Contact:

Investor Relations
Terry Brown
+1-855-696-2261
terry.brown@mym.ca

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mym-enters-into-research-partnership-with-the-university-of-sherbrooke-300701960.html

SOURCE MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MYM NUTRACEUTICALS INC
04:01pMYM NUTRACEUTICALS : Enters Into Research Partnership With the University of She..
PR
04:01pMYM NUTRACEUTICALS : Enters into Research Partnership with the University of She..
AQ
08/14MYM NUTRACEUTICALS : Engages Tourism Management Expert To Develop Concept for Ca..
AQ
08/10MYM NUTRACEUTICALS : Appoints Elizabeth S. Liu, QC to Board of Directors
AQ
08/01MYM NUTRACEUTICALS : Partners with Award Winning Dutch Passion for the Productio..
AQ
07/26MYM NUTRACEUTICALS : Featured on Site Selection Magazine
AQ
07/12MYM NUTRACEUTICALS : Shelves Automatic Securities Disposition Plan
PR
07/11MYM NUTRACEUTICALS : and the SherbrookeHistorical Society Partner to Create Conc..
AQ
07/06MYM NUTRACEUTICALS : and the Sherbrooke Historical Society Partner to Create Con..
AQ
06/28MYM NUTRACEUTICALS : and Sherbrooke College (CEGEP) Sign Partnership Agreement t..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/26WEEKLY CANNABIS REPORT : West Coast Competition Intensifies 
02/21269 MARIJUANA STOCKS : Correction, Crash, Or Slow Descent? 
02/20WEEKLY CANNABIS REPORT : A Clear Winner Has Emerged 
02/12WEEKLY CANNABIS REPORT : The Only Bright Spot In The Market 
02/07268 MARIJUANA STOCKS : Learn From An Examination Of Event Dates For The Prior 52.. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.