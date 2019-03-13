DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Mynaric AG: Changes in the management board



13-March-2019 / 09:16 CET/CEST

Bulent Altan and Hubertus von Janecek appointed as new members of the management board

Two of the three acting members of the management board, Dr. Markus Knapek and Joachim Horwath, resign their posts with immediate effect to build up new corporate fields driving Mynaric's growth strategy forward

München, March 13, 2019 - The supervisory board of Mynaric AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) decided today to appoint Bulent Altan as a member of the management board with immediate effect. Bulent Altan brings extensive experience in developing space products having served as Vice President at SpaceX, as well as a Vice President at Airbus Defence and Space, and will be responsible for Mynaric's space business and the representation of the company in his new role.



The supervisory board has also decided to appoint Hubertus von Janecek as a member of the management board with immediate effect. Hubertus von Janecek has extensive experience in high-tech sales and among others served as vice president of Bosch Sensortec before joining Mynaric in June 2018. He will assume responsibility for the production and sales of aerospace products in his new role.



Dr. Wolfram Peschko will remain on the management board to lead finance, administration and the Group's strategic development.



About Mynaric

Mynaric is a manufacturer of laser communication technologies used to enable communication and surveillance applications in air and space. Its wireless laser data transmission products include ground stations and flight terminals, which allow very large quantities of data to be sent wirelessly and securely over long distances between aircraft, autonomous drones, high-altitude platforms, satellites and the ground.



Globally, the need for fast and secure connectivity is advancing inexorably. Data networks are today largely based on infrastructure on the ground, which cannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal, economic or practical reasons. The future therefore calls for an expansion of the existing network infrastructure into air and space. With its wireless laser communication products Mynaric is positioned as a prime pioneer in this growth market.



For more information see: www.mynaric.com



Important information

Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 'expect,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'will,' 'could,' 'may' or 'might,' or, in each case, the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with our industry, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its operations.

