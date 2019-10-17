Log in
Mynaric : announces EUR1.7 million contract for delivery of satellite constellation laser communication terminals

10/17/2019 | 05:25am EDT

17.10.2019 / 11:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Mynaric announces deal for the delivery of multiple space laser communication terminals worth EUR 1.7m
  • Contract confirms market demand for Mynaric's cost-effective, serially produced laser communication inter-satellite product designed for mega-constellations


Munich, October 17, 2019 - Mynaric (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) has announced today that it will deliver multiple laser communication flight terminals to an undisclosed customer in an initial deal valued at EUR 1.7 million. The company's space products are scheduled to be launched on a product validation mission which will serve as a pathfinder to integrate and qualify Mynaric's products with the customer's satellites.
 

Today's contract announcement is clear proof that Mynaric's cost-effective laser communication products for inter-satellite links are both commercially and technologically attractive. The selection of Mynaric's flagship inter-satellite link terminal by the customer is affirmation of Mynaric's leading position in the aerospace connectivity market.
 

"This contract win will see the first launch of our constellation terminal into space. As we complete the final stages of the terminal's readiness and prepare for its entry into the market, we have increased the number of terminals in production to be able to support missions from additional customers, such as the one we are announcing today, at short notice."
Bulent Altan, Member of the Mynaric Executive Board
 

Multiple units of Mynaric's inter-satellite product are to be delivered as part of the deal. The terminal, which is set to become the market's first available laser inter-satellite link terminal designed for satellite constellations, provides both ultra-high data rates and link distances while meeting rigorous size, weight and power consumption specifications at very competitive price-targets.
 

"We are very proud of the trust that our customer has placed in our product with this contract and we are delighted to have now secured our first launch opportunity. It's great to see our vision of becoming the prime supplier of laser communication technology taking yet another huge leap forward."
Markus Knapek, Co-founder of Mynaric
 

Notes to editors
More details of Mynaric's unique laser communication product range for space, air and ground segments can be accessed at: https://mynaric.com/products/space/


About Mynaric
Mynaric is a manufacturer of laser communication technologies used to enable communication and surveillance applications in air and space. Its wireless laser data transmission products include ground and flight terminals, which allow very large quantities of data to be sent wirelessly and securely over long distances between aircraft, autonomous drones, high-altitude platforms, satellites and the ground.

Globally, the need for fast and secure connectivity is advancing inexorably. Data networks are today largely based on infrastructure on the ground, which cannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal, economic or practical reasons. The future therefore calls for an expansion of the existing network infrastructure into air and space. With its wireless laser communication products Mynaric is positioned as a prime pioneer in this growth market.

For more information see: www.mynaric.com


Contact
e comms@mynaric.com
t +?49 8105 7999-117 (English press)
t +?49 8105 7999-128 (German press)


Important information
Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," or, in each case, the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with our industry, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its operations.


17.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A0JCY11
WKN: A0JCY1
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 891773

 
End of News DGAP News Service

891773  17.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=891773&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
