Mynaric : announces raise of debt

Gilching, August 3, 2020 - The management board of Mynaric AG (ISIN: DE000A0JCY11 / WKN: A0JCY1) has, by partially utilizing the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on June 12, 2020 to issue convertible bonds ('Conditional Capital 2020/II'), issued a convertible bond with a total nominal value of EUR 5,000,000.
The convertible bond was subscribed by a qualified investor. The convertible bond has a term until December 31, 2020 and a fixed conversion price per new share of EUR 56.00. In the event of full conversion, approx. 2.9% of the current share capital would be issued.
In addition, a loan in the amount of EUR 2.5 million was raised, so that the company will receive a total of EUR 7.5 million in debt.
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG acted as Sole Lead Manager for both capital measures.
