MYNARIC AG

MYNARIC AG

(M0Y)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/13 10:04:41 am
59.3 EUR   -0.17%
MYNARIC : announces raise of debt
PU
08/03MYNARIC : German laser tech company says gov't blocks exports to China
AQ
08/03MYNARIC : announcers raise of debt
EQ
Mynaric : announces raise of debt

08/13/2020 | 09:38am EDT

Gilching, August 3, 2020 - The management board of Mynaric AG (ISIN: DE000A0JCY11 / WKN: A0JCY1) has, by partially utilizing the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on June 12, 2020 to issue convertible bonds ('Conditional Capital 2020/II'), issued a convertible bond with a total nominal value of EUR 5,000,000.

The convertible bond was subscribed by a qualified investor. The convertible bond has a term until December 31, 2020 and a fixed conversion price per new share of EUR 56.00. In the event of full conversion, approx. 2.9% of the current share capital would be issued.

In addition, a loan in the amount of EUR 2.5 million was raised, so that the company will receive a total of EUR 7.5 million in debt.

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG acted as Sole Lead Manager for both capital measures.

Disclaimer

Mynaric AG published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 13:37:05 UTC
