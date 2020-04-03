Log in
Mynaric : on track to become industry-first supplier of satellite constellation-grade laser communication

04/03/2020 | 03:10am EDT

DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Mynaric on track to become industry-first supplier of satellite constellation-grade laser communication

03.04.2020 / 09:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Assembly of CONDOR space terminals for high bandwidth inter-satellite links has begun
  • First customer commitments for CONDOR product already received by Mynaric as previously announced
  • Number of units in production schedule unheard of in the history of the aerospace laser communication industry

Munich, April 3, 2020 - Mynaric (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) can report today that despite the global coronavirus pandemic it remains on track to become the first vendor capable of delivering laser communication equipment suited for mega-constellations.


The company's flagship CONDOR laser terminal is now for the first time being assembled at Mynaric's production facilities in southern Germany with initial units earmarked for an extensive qualification campaign in the coming months, enabled by Mynaric's investment in state-of-the-art equipment emulating the extreme rocket launch environments as well as the space environment and operational parameters of their expected life in low Earth orbit. Mynaric plans to produce more than a dozen CONDOR terminals this year with first units scheduled to be delivered into customer hands in H2 2020, well before any other competing product.
 

The CONDOR is a historic step forward for laser communication - a technology which has traditionally been the domain of one-off and scientific missions in the past - as it provides laser communication capabilities at a price point and broad availability needed for inter-satellite links of mega-constellations.
 

The work being undertaken on the assembly of these first units represents a watershed moment for the future of LEO constellations.
 

"The product now being assembled in our production areas, is the culmination of years of development and testing not only into the performance but also into the mass-producibility and affordability of our space terminals. As such this product is a combination of a number of factors that we knew the aerospace connectivity market wanted: secure and ultra-high bandwidth, low size, weight and power, affordability, and available in the numbers that will ensure complete constellations can be interlinked."
Bulent Altan, Member of the Mynaric Executive Board


Without inter-satellite links, most constellations are not future-proofed or are not able to supply the high bandwidth and security needed by the builders of today's mega-constellations. Increased use of laser inter-satellite links also reduces dependence on expensive ground infrastructure while freeing up valuable spectrum for customer links rather than ground station links. Consequently, all remaining broadband constellation projects, including newly-unveiled systems such as planned by the US Space Development Agency, rely on optical inter-satellite links, such as can be provided by CONDOR.


Notes to Editors

1. Mynaric has several positions open on its Career portal
https://mynaric.com/careers/

2. Mynaric addressed in further detail the effect of coronavirus in a statement on April 2, 2020
https://mynaric.com/news/mynarics-executive-board-confirms-undiminished-demand-for-laser-communication-amid-coronavirus-crisis/



About Mynaric

Mynaric is a manufacturer of laser communication technologies used to enable communication and surveillance applications in air and space. Its laser data transmission products include ground and flight terminals, which allow very large quantities of data to be sent wirelessly and securely over long distances between aircraft, autonomous drones, high-altitude platforms, satellites and the ground.
 

Globally, the need for fast and secure connectivity is advancing inexorably. Data networks are today largely based on infrastructure on the ground, which cannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal, economic or practical reasons. The future therefore calls for an expansion of the existing network infrastructure into air and space. With its wireless laser communication products Mynaric is positioned as a prime pioneer in this growth market.
 

For more information see: www.mynaric.com

 

Important information

Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," or, in each case, the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with our industry, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its operations.


