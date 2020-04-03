DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Mynaric on track to become industry-first supplier of satellite constellation-grade laser communication



Assembly of CONDOR space terminals for high bandwidth inter-satellite links has begun

First customer commitments for CONDOR product already received by Mynaric as previously announced

Number of units in production schedule unheard of in the history of the aerospace laser communication industry

Mynaric (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) can report today that despite the global coronavirus pandemic it remains on track to become the first vendor capable of delivering laser communication equipment suited for mega-constellations.The company's flagship CONDOR laser terminal is now for the first time being assembled at Mynaric's production facilities in southern Germany with initial units earmarked for an extensive qualification campaign in the coming months, enabled by Mynaric's investment in state-of-the-art equipment emulating the extreme rocket launch environments as well as the space environment and operational parameters of their expected life in low Earth orbit. Mynaric plans to produce more than a dozen CONDOR terminals this year with first units scheduled to be delivered into customer hands in H2 2020, well before any other competing product.

The CONDOR is a historic step forward for laser communication - a technology which has traditionally been the domain of one-off and scientific missions in the past - as it provides laser communication capabilities at a price point and broad availability needed for inter-satellite links of mega-constellations.



The work being undertaken on the assembly of these first units represents a watershed moment for the future of LEO constellations.



"The product now being assembled in our production areas, is the culmination of years of development and testing not only into the performance but also into the mass-producibility and affordability of our space terminals. As such this product is a combination of a number of factors that we knew the aerospace connectivity market wanted: secure and ultra-high bandwidth, low size, weight and power, affordability, and available in the numbers that will ensure complete constellations can be interlinked."

Bulent Altan, Member of the Mynaric Executive Board



Without inter-satellite links, most constellations are not future-proofed or are not able to supply the high bandwidth and security needed by the builders of today's mega-constellations. Increased use of laser inter-satellite links also reduces dependence on expensive ground infrastructure while freeing up valuable spectrum for customer links rather than ground station links. Consequently, all remaining broadband constellation projects, including newly-unveiled systems such as planned by the US Space Development Agency, rely on optical inter-satellite links, such as can be provided by CONDOR.





