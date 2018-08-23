MYnd Analytics and Arcadian Telepsychiatry Services Announce Partnership with Employee Assistance Network, Inc. to Provide Tele-EAP Services

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYND), a market leader in improving the delivery of mental health through the combination of telemedicine and data analytics/augmented intelligence, today announced a partnership with Employee Assistance Network, Inc. (EAN), a provider of Employee Assistance Programs (EAP), managed behavioral healthcare services and work-related training and education programs throughout the United States with a concentration in the southeastern U.S.



Under the agreement, Arcadian will provide tele-EAP services for EAN’s customers through its provider network. An EAP is a program designed to provide confidential and professional assistance to help resolve issues that affect employees and their families. Traditional EAP programs typically require employees to physically go to a mental health professional’s office, which can be time consuming, expensive and may result in employees not seeking treatment. Arcadian’s tele-EAP service allows mental health professionals to work with employees using web-enabled video conferencing, which helps employees and their families deal with an assortment of personal challenges. Arcadian will initially provide services through its provider network to EAN’s customers in Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia with the potential to provide referrals throughout the US.

Dawn Klug, Director of Operations at EAN, Inc., commented, “EAN is excited to partner with Arcadian Telepsychiatry to provide expanded EAP services outside of North Carolina. We see this as an opportunity to provide quality tele-EAP services through Arcadian’s panel of qualified clinicians trained in providing EAP counseling through secure video. We have found Arcadian to be efficient and professional. It’s so helpful to work with an organization that meets our expectations and needs for quality customer service.”

Robert Plotkin, CEO and Founder of Arcadian, commented, “We are honored to have been selected by EAN to provide tele-EAP services to its customers. In addition to the cost savings for employers, tele-EAP offers employees a more convenient solution that is designed to increase the number of employees participating in these services, in order to address problems before they affect the employees’ work performance, health, or well-being. Importantly, we see our tele-EAP program as an important contributor to our growth going forward.”

About Employee Assistance Network, Inc.

Employee Assistance Network, Inc. is based in Asheville, North Carolina, and is a regional provider of EAP services, managing behavioral health care services and work-place related consultations. These services aid management in effectively addressing employee productivity and job performance issues while being an important resource for behavioral health issues.

About MYnd Analytics

MYnd Analytics, Inc. ( www.myndanalytics.com ) is a predictive analytics company that has developed a decision support tool to help physicians reduce trial and error treatment in mental health and provide more personalized care to patients. The Company’s Psychiatric EEG Evaluation Registry, or PEER Online, is a registry and reporting platform that allows medical professionals to exchange treatment outcome data for patients referenced to objective neurophysiology data obtained through a standard electroencephalogram (EEG). Based on the Company’s original physician-developed database, there are now more than 39,000 outcomes for over 11,000 unique patients in the PEER registry. The goal of PEER Online is to provide objective, personalized data to assist physicians in the selection of appropriate medications. To read more about the benefits of this patented technology for patients, physicians and payers, please visit: www.myndanalytics.com .

MYnd also operates its wholly owned subsidiarity Arcadian Telepsychiatry Services, LLC which manages a suite of services including telepsychiatry, teletherapy, digital patient screening, curbside consultation, on-demand services, and scheduled encounters for all age groups. Arcadian utilizes patient engagement and re-engagement strategies so that care is effectively completed, helping to comfortably move inpatient care to outpatient, assisting patients in readjusting to their life routine, as well as reducing wait times for mental health treatment. Arcadian’s customer base includes major health plans, health systems, and community-based organizations.

