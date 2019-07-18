MyoKardia Accelerates Timing for Mavacamten Topline Phase 3 Data

By Michael Dabaie

MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) now anticipates reporting topline data from the EXPLORER-HCM trial in the second quarter of 2020, ahead of previous guidance of the second half of 2020.

Patient screening has closed for the Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM study to assess mavacamten in treating patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Enrollment into the pivotal trial is expected to be completed by mid-August, MyoKardia said.

MyoKardia also said it re-acquired U.S. royalty rights to mavacamten and MYK-224 from Sanofi S.A. (SNY, SAN.FR). As consideration for the buyback of the U.S. royalty rights to these programs, MyoKardia is paying Sanofi $50 million upfront, with an additional $30 million payable by June 30, 2020.

MyoKardia shares were up 0.4% premarket to $50.00.

