MyoKardia Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYOK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.



“This quarter saw MyoKardia initiate three new clinical studies, including the advancement of our lead investigational compound, mavacamten, into a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial which represents one of the most important milestones in MyoKardia’s five-year history. The EXPLORER-HCM study should provide meaningful data on how mavacamten treatment impacts patients’ symptoms and how they function, potentially leading the way to a new and much-needed treatment option for people with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy,” said Tassos Gianakakos, Chief Executive Officer. “Advancements across our broader pipeline can also be expected in the coming months as MYK-491 enters into a Phase 2 clinical trial in dilated cardiomyopathy and data from our ongoing Phase 1 study in DCM patients become available. Additionally, our research platform and discovery-stage pipeline continue to advance, and we look forward to sharing more details about our research programs in the coming months.”

Recent Clinical Program Highlights

Mavacamten for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

Dosed First Patient in Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM Clinical Trial of Mavacamten in oHCM: The pivotal EXPLORER-HCM trial will enroll 220 patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), randomized to receive individualized doses of mavacamten or placebo. The primary endpoint for the study will be clinical response. Clinical response can be achieved by meeting either of two definitions: 1) an improvement of at least 1.5 mL/kg/min in peak VO 2 accompanied by a reduction from baseline of at least one New York Heart Association (NYHA) functional class, or 2) an improvement from baseline of 3.0 mL/kg/min or greater in peak VO 2 without worsening in NYHA functional class. MyoKardia expects to report topline results from the Phase 3 trial in the second half of 2020. A long-term extension (LTE) study of patients who complete the Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM or the Phase 2 MAVERICK-HCM trial is expected to begin by the end of 2018. The Mava-LTE study is part of the overall mavacamten registration package reviewed with the FDA.



Dosed First Patient in Phase 2 MAVERICK-HCM Clinical Trial of Mavacamten in nHCM: The Phase 2 MAVERICK-HCM trial is designed to assess the safety and tolerability of a 16-week treatment course of mavacamten in patients with symptomatic, non-obstructive HCM (nHCM). The MAVERICK-HCM trial will enroll approximately 60 patients, randomized into three groups to receive either one of two dose concentrations of mavacamten or placebo. MyoKardia expects to report data from the MAVERICK-HCM study in the second half of 2019.



Enrolled First Patient in PIONEER Open-Label Extension Study: Enrollment of patients who previously completed the Phase 2 PIONEER-HCM trial has begun in the open-label extension study, PIONEER-OLE. The PIONEER-OLE study is intended to provide data on longer-term exposure to mavacamten. MyoKardia expects to report interim data from this trial in the first quarter of 2019.

MYK-491 for Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM)

Continued Enrollment in Phase 1b Clinical trial of MYK-491 in DCM Patients: The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1b trial of MYK-491 in symptomatic DCM patients is ongoing. The objectives of this trial are to assess safety, tolerability, preliminary pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of MYK-491 in DCM patients, and MyoKardia expects to report data in the second half of 2018. A Phase 2 clinical study of MYK-491 in DCM patients is expected to begin in the second half of 2018.

Corporate Updates

Completed Successful Follow-on Offering: MyoKardia completed a follow-on offering of 3,961,174 shares of common stock, including the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, at a public offering price of $49.00 per share, raising $181.9 million in net proceeds. MyoKardia anticipates utilizing net proceeds from the offering to fund research and development activities for its development programs, including the EXPLORER-HCM and MAVERICK-HCM clinical trials of mavacamten, the advancement of MYK-491 and the company’s ongoing preclinical, discovery and research programs.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and investments (short-term and long-term) as of June 30, 2018 were $426.2 million, compared to $276.4 million as of December 31, 2017. The increase in the company's cash position is primarily attributable to MyoKardia's follow-on financing in the second quarter of 2018, which raised $181.9 million in net proceeds.



Revenues: Collaboration and license revenue was $6.6 million during the second quarter 2018, compared with $3.0 million during the second quarter of 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, revenue from partner payments was $12.0 compared to $5.4 million for the first six months of 2017. The increase in collaboration revenue in 2018 is attributable to the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606"). Under ASC 606, the $45 million payment received from Sanofi S.A. (Sanofi) in the first quarter of 2017 is now being recognized based on research and development costs incurred in a particular period relative to the estimated total program costs to be incurred in the two-year period ending December 31, 2018.



R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $17.2 million, net of Sanofi reimbursement credits of $4.3 million, for the second quarter of 2018, up from $13.7 million for the same period in 2017. R&D expenses in the first half of 2018 were $33.8 million, net of reimbursement credits of $7.1 million, up from $25.6 million for the same period in 2017. Sanofi reimbursement payments for the six-month period totaled $11.8 million. The increase in R&D expenses was driven by clinical trial activity for mavacamten, MYK-491 and preclinical programs, an increase in headcount, and stock-based compensation expense.



G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $5.1 million for the same period in 2017. For the first half of 2018, G&A expenses were $16.2 compared to $10.6 million in the same period of 2017. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily attributable to an increase in headcount, as well as stock-based compensation expense.



General and administrative expenses were $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $5.1 million for the same period in 2017. For the first half of 2018, G&A expenses were $16.2 compared to $10.6 million in the same period of 2017. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily attributable to an increase in headcount, as well as stock-based compensation expense. Net Loss: Net loss was $18.4 million ($0.49 per share) for the second quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss of $15.5 million ($0.50 per share) for the second quarter of 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net loss was $36.2 million ($0.99 per share) compared to $30.2 million ($0.97 per share) during the same period of 2017.

Based on the company’s current balance of cash and investments, plus anticipated payments from Sanofi, MyoKardia estimates having sufficient funds to execute on current operating plans into 2021.

About MyoKardia

MyoKardia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a precision medicine approach to discover, develop and commercialize targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and rare cardiovascular diseases. MyoKardia’s initial focus is on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically driven forms of heart failure that result from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction. MyoKardia has generated a pipeline of therapeutic programs for the chronic treatment of two of the most prevalent forms of heritable cardiomyopathy – hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), and dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). MyoKardia’s most advanced product candidate is mavacamten (formerly MYK-461), a novel, oral, allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin intended to reduce hypercontractility. Mavacamten is being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, known as EXPLORER-HCM, in patients with symptomatic, obstructive HCM. MyoKardia is also developing mavacamten in a second indication, non-obstructive HCM, in the Phase 2 MAVERICK-HCM clinical trial. MYK-491, MyoKardia’s second product candidate, is intended to increase contractility and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b study in DCM patients. A cornerstone of the MyoKardia platform is the Sarcomeric Human Cardiomyopathy Registry (SHaRe), a multi-center, international repository of clinical and laboratory data on individuals and families with genetic heart disease, which MyoKardia helped form in 2014. MyoKardia’s mission is to change the world for patients with serious cardiovascular disease through bold and innovative science.

MYOKARDIA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 As Revised Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 346,827 $ 224,571 Short-term investments 51,766 31,933 Receivable from collaboration partner — 1,013 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,604 1,876 Total current assets 401,197 259,393 Property and equipment, net 4,883 3,147 Long-term investments 27,648 19,900 Other long-term assets 426 368 Total assets $ 434,154 $ 282,808 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,766 $ 2,301 Accrued liabilities 13,553 11,639 Prepayment from collaboration partner 9,115 4,432 Deferred revenue 21,588 33,558 Total current liabilities 47,022 51,930 Other long-term liabilities 99 202 Total liabilities 47,121 52,132 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 and 150,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively; 40,049,160 and 35,812,791 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 558,376 365,719 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (259 ) (192 ) Accumulated deficit (171,088 ) (134,855 ) Total stockholders’ equity 387,033 230,676 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 434,154 $ 282,808





MYOKARDIA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)