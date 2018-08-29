Log in
MyoKardia to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

08/29/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq:MYOK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, today announced that senior company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET
     
  • Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 3:40 p.m. ET

A webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors section of MyoKardia’s website at http://investors.myokardia.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available on the MyoKardia website for 90 days following the conference.

About MyoKardia

MyoKardia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a precision medicine approach to discover, develop and commercialize targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and rare cardiovascular diseases.  MyoKardia’s initial focus is on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically driven forms of heart failure that result from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction. MyoKardia has used its precision medicine platform to generate a pipeline of therapeutic programs for the chronic treatment of two of the most prevalent forms of heritable cardiomyopathy – hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), and dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). MyoKardia’s most advanced product candidate is mavacamten (formerly MYK-461), a novel, oral, allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin intended to reduce hypercontractility.  Mavacamten is being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, known as EXPLORER-HCM, in patients with symptomatic, obstructive HCM.  MyoKardia is also developing mavacamten in a second indication, non-obstructive HCM, in the Phase 2 MAVERICK-HCM clinical trial. MYK-491, MyoKardia’s second product candidate, is designed to increase the overall extent of the heart’s contraction in DCM patients by increasing cardiac contractility. MyoKardia is currently evaluating MYK-491 in a Phase 1b study in DCM patients.  A cornerstone of the MyoKardia platform is the Sarcomeric Human Cardiomyopathy Registry (SHaRe), a multi-center, international repository of clinical and laboratory data on individuals and families with genetic heart disease, which MyoKardia helped form in 2014.  MyoKardia’s mission is to change the world for patients with serious cardiovascular disease through bold and innovative science.

Contacts:

Michelle Corral
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
MyoKardia, Inc.
650-351-4690
mcorral@myokardia.com

Hannah Deresiewicz (investors)
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
hannahd@sternir.com

