Myomo : United Brachial Plexus Network's Annual Camp Features MyoPro® Adolescent Patients

Myomo®, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis, was recently a featured presenter at the United Brachial Plexus Network’s Camp UBPN, a worldwide initiative striving to inform and unite patients affected by brachial plexus injuries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005123/en/

Camp UBPN provides an opportunity for children, adolescents and their families to experience camp in an inclusive environment and share their experiences and challenges associated with a brachial plexus injury (BPI). (BPI is an injury to the shoulder nerves, often caused by vehicular accident or traumatic birth, which typically leaves the patient with a paralyzed or weakened arm). The annual event brings together different parts of the community such as occupational therapists, physical therapists, BPI specialists and more to share ideas, research, and stories to educate and inspire patients and their families. This year, the camp had 140 BPI patients and more than 400 family and friends in attendance who were able to join in on discussions with specialists, round table discussions, and fun activities including rock wall climbing, swimming, water activities, and archery.

A keynote panel for attendees featured three adolescent MyoPro users, Zeke Dees, Trinity Seiber and Connor Swetof, who spoke to attendees about Myomo and their proprietary device, MyoPro, that is designed for patients who suffer from upper limb weakness or paralysis.

“I originally found out about Myomo at a previous camp and at first I didn’t want to go in for a fitting, but after encouragement from my family, I am so glad I did,” said Connor Swetof, an adolescent MyoPro user. “When I first tried on my MyoPro, my face lit up and it was just one of the best experiences in the world to finally be able to move my hand in ways I couldn’t before.

“We are honored to have been a part of Camp UBPN to educate campers and their families about MyoPro as a viable option to improve their overall quality of life,” said Jonathan Naft, Vice President and General Manager of Myomo, who is also a Certified Prosthetist Orthotist. “We received tremendous interest from campers as they saw firsthand the progress Zeke, Trinity, and Connor have had with their devices and we are excited at the prospect of helping more kids regain motion.”

MyoPro has hundreds of adult users and Myomo expanded the use of the device last year to support adolescents suffering from any disease or injury leaving them with a weakened or paralyzed upper-limb. MyoPro is now restoring movement and independence to those with conditions including cerebral palsy, brachial plexus injury, stroke, and more.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's future business expectations, including adoption of MyoPro by adolescent users, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, risks related to regulatory approval and market acceptance of our products, and the other risk factors contained in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information about factors that potentially could affect Myomo's business and financial results is included in Myomo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005123/en/