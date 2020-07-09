Myomo : reg; Launches MyoCare™

New Program Offers Enhanced Support to Maximize the Benefits of MyoPro® to Direct Clients

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced the launch of MyoCare™, a new program that provides enhanced support to first-year users of the Company’s MyoPro® powered brace in order to maximize the benefits they receive from the device.

MyoCare will deliver this expanded support to current and future clients who receive their MyoPro directly from Myomo, at no additional cost. Those who have obtained their MyoPro from an authorized orthotics & prosthetics (O&P) clinic will continue to receive support from the clinic.

Micah Mitchell, Myomo’s Chief Commercial Officer, said, “MyoPro users have always received comprehensive training from the clinician who fits the device as well as ongoing therapy from their local therapist. MyoCare now provides detailed instructional videos and a series of check-up calls to clients throughout their first year of ownership to ensure they are getting the most from their MyoPro. Further, the MyoCare coach will follow-up with both the physician and the therapist to coordinate and maximize support for each user.”

Paul R. Gudonis, Myomo CEO, said, “We have so many satisfied clients because of the quality and the utility of MyoPro. With MyoCare, we have a new program to ensure that those who may not have fully learned how best to restore function with the MyoPro can enhance their ability to perform critical activities of daily living, such as cooking, feeding themselves and carrying household objects, thus improving their quality of life. In addition, this initiative provides added benefit to clients who take advantage of our efficient direct billing channel.”

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s future business expectations, including benefits expected from the MyoCare program, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors.

These factors include, among other things:

our sales and commercialization efforts;

our ability to achieve reimbursement from third-party payers for our products;

our dependence upon external sources for the financing of our operations, to the extent that we do not achieve or maintain cash flow breakeven;

our ability to effectively execute our business plan and scale up our operations;

our expectations as to our development programs; and

general market, economic, environmental and social factors, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that may affect the evaluation, fitting, delivery and sale of our products to patients.

More information about these and other factors that potentially could affect our financial results is included in Myomo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those contained in the risk factors section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although the forward-looking statements in this release of financial information are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, taking into account all information currently available to us, we cannot guarantee future transactions, results, performance, achievements or outcomes. No assurance can be made to any investor by anyone that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements will be attained, or that deviations from them will not be material and adverse. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

