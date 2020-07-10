MYOS RENS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of MYOS RENS Technology, Inc. - MYOS

Log in
07/10/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of MYOS RENS Technology, Inc. (NasdaqCM: MYOS) with MedAvail, Inc. pursuant to which former MYOS shareholders will own just 3.5% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-myos/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1,03 M - -
Net income 2019 -4,26 M - -
Net Debt 2019 1,29 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,50x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,0 M 15,0 M -
EV / Sales 2018 32,3x
EV / Sales 2019 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
MYOS RENS Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,36 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Manello CEO, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert Joseph Hariri Gordon Co-Chairman
Ren Ren Co-Chairman
Joanne Goodford Manager-Facility Development & Head-Operations
Maghsoud Dariani Head-Science & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC.12.40%15
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.29.16%4 878
BALCHEM CORPORATION-9.86%2 961
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-25.33%2 033
MEDIFAST, INC.36.40%1 802
KOLMARBNH CO LTD--.--%1 284
Categories
