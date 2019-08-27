Log in
CORRECTION: Myovant Sciences to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

08/27/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

BRISBANE, Calif. and BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A correction has been issued for the release disseminated today at 8:30 AM ET. The date for Lynn Seely's presentation was incorrectly listed. The complete and corrected release follows:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a clinical-stage healthcare company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for women’s health and prostate cancer, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:  

  • Citi's 14th Annual Biotech Conference in Boston, MA. Myovant will host meetings with investors at the conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
     
  • Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY. Lynn Seely, MD, Myovant's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 5, 2019, in a session scheduled to begin at 2:35 p.m. ET.
     
  • BioCentury’s 26th Annual Newsmakers in the Biotech Industry Conference in New York, NY.  Lynn Seely, MD, will present on Friday, September 6, 2019, in a session scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference will be accessible on the Events page under the Investors & Media section of the Myovant website at www.myovant.com. Please connect to the company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location for 30 days following the conference.

About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences aspires to be the leading healthcare company focused on innovative treatments for women's health and prostate cancer. Myovant Science’s lead product candidate is relugolix, an oral, once-a-day small molecule that acts as a GnRH receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences has three late-stage clinical programs for relugolix ongoing in uterine fibroids, endometriosis and prostate cancer. Myovant Sciences is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, that has completed a Phase 2a study for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG granted Myovant Sciences an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize relugolix (excluding Japan and certain other Asian countries) and an exclusive license to develop and commercialize MVT-602 in all countries worldwide. Over time, Myovant intends to expand its development pipeline to include other potential treatments for women's health and prostate cancer. For more information, please visit Myovant Science's website at www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/myovant-sciences).

Investor Contact:
Frank Karbe
Chief Financial Officer
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
investors@myovant.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
