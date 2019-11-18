Myovant Sciences to Host Webcast and Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Tuesday, November 19 to Discuss Results from Phase 3 Study Evaluating Once-Daily, Oral Relugolix in Men with Advanced Prostate Cancer

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on developing innovative treatments for women's health and prostate cancer, today announced it will hold a webcast and conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, to discuss results from the Phase 3 HERO study of once-daily, oral relugolix (120 mg) in men with advanced prostate cancer.



Webcast/Teleconference Details

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-800-532-3746 for domestic callers and +1-470-495-9166 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Myovant’s website at investors.myovant.com and will remain archived on Myovant’s website for at least 30 days.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences aspires to be the leading healthcare company focused on innovative treatments for women’s health and prostate cancer. The company’s lead product candidate is relugolix, a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. The company has three late-stage clinical programs for relugolix in uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prostate cancer. The company is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, that has completed a Phase 2a study for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, granted the company an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize relugolix (excluding Japan and certain other Asian countries) and an exclusive license to develop and commercialize MVT-602 in all countries worldwide. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.myovant.com . Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn .

