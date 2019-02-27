Log in
MYR GROUP INC

(MYRG)
MYR Group Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

02/27/2019

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR Group”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and western Canada, today announced it will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 results on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, MYR Group has scheduled a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss results on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central time. 

To participate in the conference call via telephone, please dial (877) 561-2750 (domestic) or (763) 416-8565 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time, by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, and entering conference ID 7488347. MYR Group will also broadcast the conference call live via the internet. Interested parties may access the webcast through the Investor Relations section of MYR Group’s website at myrgroup.com. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be archived for 7 days.

About MYR Group Inc.
MYR Group is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and western Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Contact
Betty R. Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, MYR Group Inc., 847-290-1891, investorinfo@myrgroup.com

Steve Carr, Dresner Corporate Services, 312-780-7211, scarr@dresnerco.com

MYR Group logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 483 M
EBIT 2018 46,9 M
Net income 2018 28,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,48
P/E ratio 2019 15,18
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 562 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 34,8 $
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard S. Swartz President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Michael Hartwick Chairman
Tod M. Cooper Chief Operating Officer-T&D, Senior Vice President
Jeffrey J. Waneka Chief Operating Officer-C&I, Senior Vice President
Betty R. Johnson CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYR GROUP INC20.34%562
VINCI15.19%56 461
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION10.53%39 549
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD15.74%26 814
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD6.87%25 075
LARSEN & TOUBRO-11.94%24 847
