Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MYR Group Inc    MYRG

MYR GROUP INC (MYRG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MYR : Subsidiaries E.S. Boulos and Harlan Electric Receive 2018 Safety Excellence Award from National Electrical Contractors Association

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 03:41am CEST

MYR Group Inc. (MYR Group) subsidiaries E.S. Boulos Company (E.S. Boulos) and Harlan Electric Company (Harlan Electric) were recently recognized by the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) with an Award for Safety Excellence and Zero-Injury.

[Attachment]

Harlan Electric management and field workforce with the two NECA safety awards.

[Attachment]

Recognition of Achievement in Safety Excellence Award to E.S. Boulos.

NECA presents the Recognition of Safety Achievement awards annually to contractors who display superior safety performance scores based on excellent Experience Modification Rates (EMR) which are derived from having injury and illness rates well below industry standards.

NECA's Safety Excellence award recognizes contractors who excel in safety performance and health programs. The Zero-Injury Award acknowledges contractors that have worked a full calendar year without any recordable incidents.

Congratulations to E.S. Boulos and Harlan Electric for being recognized for maintaining low injury rates and implementing safety practices above and beyond industry compliance.

Disclaimer

MYR Group Inc. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 01:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MYR GROUP INC
03:41aMYR : Subsidiaries E.S. Boulos and Harlan Electric Receive 2018 Safety Excellenc..
PU
08/03MYR GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
08/02MYR GROUP INC : MYR Group Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/01MYR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01MYR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
08/01MYR GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/01MYR Group Inc. Announces Second-Quarter and First-Half 2018 Results
GL
07/30MYR Group Inc. Announces Appointment of New Board Member
GL
07/25MYR : Announces Second-Quarter and First-Half 2018 Earnings Release and Conferen..
PU
07/25MYR Group Inc. Announces Second-Quarter and First-Half 2018 Earnings Release ..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG) CEO Richard Swartz on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
08/02Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund Shareholder Letter Q2 2018 
08/01MYR beats by $0.01, misses on revenue 
07/03MYR Group acquires the Huen Electric Companies 
06/27INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIV : Expect Substantial Appreciation With Wind.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 496 M
EBIT 2018 47,4 M
Net income 2018 31,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 18,99
P/E ratio 2019 15,64
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capitalization 596 M
Chart MYR GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
MYR Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYR GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 39,6 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard S. Swartz President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Michael Hartwick Chairman
Tod M. Cooper Chief Operating Officer-T&D, Senior Vice President
Jeffrey J. Waneka Chief Operating Officer-C&I, Senior Vice President
Betty R. Johnson CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYR GROUP INC-2.83%596
VINCI-2.38%57 551
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-9.98%35 449
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-8.52%28 132
LARSEN & TOUBRO0.40%26 144
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-12.28%23 968
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.