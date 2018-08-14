MYR : Subsidiaries E.S. Boulos and Harlan Electric Receive 2018 Safety Excellence Award from National Electrical Contractors Association

MYR Group Inc. (MYR Group) subsidiaries E.S. Boulos Company (E.S. Boulos) and Harlan Electric Company (Harlan Electric) were recently recognized by the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) with an Award for Safety Excellence and Zero-Injury.

[Attachment] Harlan Electric management and field workforce with the two NECA safety awards.

[Attachment] Recognition of Achievement in Safety Excellence Award to E.S. Boulos.

NECA presents the Recognition of Safety Achievement awards annually to contractors who display superior safety performance scores based on excellent Experience Modification Rates (EMR) which are derived from having injury and illness rates well below industry standards.

NECA's Safety Excellence award recognizes contractors who excel in safety performance and health programs. The Zero-Injury Award acknowledges contractors that have worked a full calendar year without any recordable incidents.

Congratulations to E.S. Boulos and Harlan Electric for being recognized for maintaining low injury rates and implementing safety practices above and beyond industry compliance.