Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MYR Group Inc    MYRG

MYR GROUP INC (MYRG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 08/17 08:38:29 pm
34.6400 USD   +1.35%
07:21pMYR : Subsidiary Western Pacific Enterprises Wins 3 Silver Awards of..
PU
08/14MYR : Subsidiaries E.S. Boulos and Harlan Electric Receive 2018 Safe..
PU
08/01MYR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MYR : Subsidiary Western Pacific Enterprises Wins 3 Silver Awards of Recognition from Vancouver Regional Construction Association (VRCA)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 07:21pm CEST

What is VRCA?

The Vancouver Regional Construction Association (VRCA) represents union and non-union, general and trade contractors, manufacturers, suppliers and professionals who serve in the industrial, commercial and institutional construction industry. The Association represents British Columbia's finest construction firms and provides resources to stay informed, be productive, and maintain a competitive edge and long-term profitability.

VRCA Awards of Recognition

Each year, the VRCA acknowledges companies, projects, and individuals in the construction industry. Three silver award winners are selected for 15 project categories based on their use of innovative techniques, new materials, challenges met, and/or exceptional project management.

The VRCA Awards of Recognition are highly competitive, and this year the Association received a record number of submissions, with 205 projects submitted.

VRCA Recognition - Congrats!

Western Pacific Enterprises' (WPE) projects won silver awards in two categories. The Deltaport Rail Maintenance Building project received a silver award in the up to $2M project value category, and the Campbell River Water Treatment Building and Johnson Street Bridge projects received silver awards in the $2-5M project value category.

The Projects

[Attachment]

The Rail Maintenance Building is a brand new facility, and part of updates to the Port of Delta in Vancouver. The 42,300 square foot building houses workshop space needed for the maintenance of newly implemented container handling equipment. The facility's transformers were initially designed to be on the wall in-between service bays. WPE proposed that the transformers be mounted atop the wall, using WPE-designed braces to secure them to the top of the masonry. This solution creates more maneuvering space for large machinery and equipment. The braces were reviewed and approved by a seismic engineer. Another project challenge was that no underground conduits were permitted due to the heavy equipment that would later utilize the space. As a result, conduits had to run 30 feet up the walls, across the ceiling, and down to each device.

[Attachment][Attachment] The Campbell River Water Treatment Building is one component in the overall upgrade of the entire Campbell River potable water system. Drawing from John Hart Lake, water is disinfected within the facility and distributed to homes and businesses throughout the region. The site address was difficult to find and the physical layout of the area created challenges with deliveries during construction. Additionally, moving equipment from the old to the new facility created coordination challenges. Timing was extremely sensitive as existing equipment was too big to fit through finished doorways in the new building. WPE had to coordinate delivery and installation at the new facility with a shutdown of the old site. There were also compatibility issues between the old and newly installed equipment which took time to problem solve. The equipment was reprogrammed and tested several times over the course of a few weeks.

[Attachment][Attachment]

The Johnson Street Bridge was a landmark project for the City of Victoria. It boasts the largest span of any single-leaf bascule bridge in Canada, and features an innovative hydraulic ring and cradle lifting mechanism, creating a nearly silent movement. The overall project had many schedule setbacks and delays, making WPE's portion of works particularly challenging. This required a true team effort in conjunction with the project's general contractor and other trades to ensure a successful completion. The project team faced challenges during construction due to barge access and material logistics from areas of work. There were also challenges around public interface, vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians, etc.

Each project that was selected as a winner for WPE displayed creativity, overcame challenges and was expertly managed by WPE's team. All three projects were executed without any safety incidents. The safety records for these projects showcase WPE's commitment to exceptional safety standards.

Good Luck!

During the 2018 Awards of Excellence on October 23rd, one silver award winner from each category will be chosen as the gold award winner. During the event, WPE and the other outstanding silver award winners will be celebrated by over 600 industry leaders from across the lower mainland.

Congratulations to Western Pacific Enterprises and best of luck at the October event!

Disclaimer

MYR Group Inc. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 17:20:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MYR GROUP INC
07:21pMYR : Subsidiary Western Pacific Enterprises Wins 3 Silver Awards of Recognition..
PU
08/14MYR : Subsidiaries E.S. Boulos and Harlan Electric Receive 2018 Safety Excellenc..
PU
08/03MYR GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
08/02MYR GROUP INC : MYR Group Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/01MYR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01MYR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
08/01MYR GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/01MYR Group Inc. Announces Second-Quarter and First-Half 2018 Results
GL
07/30MYR Group Inc. Announces Appointment of New Board Member
GL
07/25MYR : Announces Second-Quarter and First-Half 2018 Earnings Release and Conferen..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG) CEO Richard Swartz on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
08/02Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund Shareholder Letter Q2 2018 
08/01MYR beats by $0.01, misses on revenue 
07/03MYR Group acquires the Huen Electric Companies 
06/27INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIV : Expect Substantial Appreciation With Wind.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 496 M
EBIT 2018 47,1 M
Net income 2018 31,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 18,32
P/E ratio 2019 14,88
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 561 M
Chart MYR GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
MYR Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYR GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 39,6 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard S. Swartz President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Michael Hartwick Chairman
Tod M. Cooper Chief Operating Officer-T&D, Senior Vice President
Jeffrey J. Waneka Chief Operating Officer-C&I, Senior Vice President
Betty R. Johnson CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYR GROUP INC-4.34%575
VINCI-4.62%55 390
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-14.01%35 207
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-10.09%27 185
LARSEN & TOUBRO-2.25%25 038
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-12.28%23 899
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.