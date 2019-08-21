Log in
MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

(MYGN)
Investigation of Myriad Genetics Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

08/21/2019

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether certain statements made by Myriad Genetics, Inc. (“Myriad Genetics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYGN) complied with federal securities laws. On August 13, 2019, the Company reported lower earnings than expected and revealed that it has been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the test offering of one of its products. The price of Myriad Genetics stock fell following the announcement.

If you purchased shares of Myriad Genetics and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Luke R. Kennedy at lkennedy@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2019
