Myriad Applauds the American Society of Breast Surgeons New Guidelines Recommending Genetic Testing for All People with Breast Cancer

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a global leader in personalized medicine, today announced its support of the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) new guidelines that recommend all people diagnosed with breast cancer undergo genetic testing with a multi-gene panel.



“We applaud the ASBrS for recognizing important advances in scientific knowledge, and for recommending genetic testing for all people with breast cancer,” said Johnathan Lancaster, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, Myriad Genetics. “The valuable information provided by genetic testing enhances physicians’ ability to select appropriate precision treatments, personalize care for patients and their families and improve health outcomes.”

These new ASBrS guidelines are based on research recently published by the Targeted Medical Education (TME) Breast Care Network in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. The study demonstrated patients who met existing National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) clinical testing criteria had similar rates of pathogenic/likely pathogenic hereditary mutations in breast cancer genes (9 percent) as patients who did not meet NCCN criteria (8 percent).

“I am excited by our new ASBrS guidelines and look forward to the day when NCCN updates its guidelines also. The exciting new data demonstrated that about half of patients with breast cancer have clinically-actionable mutations that are being missed when genetic testing is restricted to patients meeting current NCCN guidelines.” said Walton Taylor, M.D., President of ASBrS. In his letter to the membership, he cautioned that “As genetic testing expands, it is important to choose the lab carefully making sure they provide quality testing with accurate results and appropriate follow-up.”

Myriad Genetics has been a leader in hereditary cancer testing for over two decades and Myriad’s myRisk® Hereditary Cancer test is the market leading test for patients trying to understand their hereditary cancer risk. According to the American Cancer Society, 330,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer annually in the United States, and an estimated 10 percent of these are caused by inherited mutations. Fewer than 10 percent of BRCA1/2 carriers have been identified, and up to 80 percent of individuals at risk have not received genetic testing because they do not meet family history criteria of current testing guidelines. The National Cancer Institute estimates that 35,000 patients with breast cancer have pathogenic BRCA1/2 mutations, but only 30 percent have been identified. Additionally, an estimated 10 to 15 percent of women who test negative for BRCA1/2 mutations have pathogenic variants in other cancer susceptibility genes including: ATM, CDH1, CHEK2, NBN, NF1, PALB2, TP53, STK11 and PTEN.

"Knowledge is power and the new ASBrS guidelines send a strong message to the breast cancer community that genetic testing is appropriate for everyone diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Stacey Tinianov, breast cancer survivor and community engagement and advocacy consultant in Santa Clara, California. “I am optimistic NCCN will consider the evidence and update its breast cancer guidelines to ensure appropriate genetic testing becomes the standard of care and is made broadly accessible."

About Myriad myRisk ® Hereditary Cancer

The Myriad myRisk Hereditary Cancer test uses an extensive number of sophisticated technologies and proprietary algorithms to evaluate 29 clinically significant genes associated with eight hereditary cancer sites including: breast, colon, ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic, prostate and gastric cancers and melanoma.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on five strategic imperatives: build upon a solid hereditary cancer foundation, growing new product volume, expanding reimbursement coverage for new products, increasing RNA kit revenue internationally and improving profitability with Elevate 2020. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com . Follow Myriad on Twitter via @MyriadGenetics.

