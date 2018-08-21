Log in
MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. (MYGN)
Myriad Genetics, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

08/21/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2018 / Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on August 21, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-F77D58AE03A08.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
07/11Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 771 M
EBIT 2018 112 M
Net income 2018 138 M
Finance 2018 141 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,90
P/E ratio 2019 45,69
EV / Sales 2018 3,60x
EV / Sales 2019 3,45x
Capitalization 2 913 M
Technical analysis trends MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 35,8 $
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark C. Capone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Tannahill Henderson Chairman
Gary A. King Executive Vice President-International Operations
R. Bryan Riggsbee Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert Gardner Harrison Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.21.33%2 913
SARTORIUS AG65.08%11 438
VAREX IMAGING CORP-24.70%1 130
DIRUI INDUSTRIAL CO LTD--.--%710
OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC-0.72%363
NH SPECIAL PURPOSE ACQTN 2ND CO LTD--.--%315
