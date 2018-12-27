Log in
News

Myriad Genetics to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/27/2018 | 01:06pm CET

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) announced today that Mark C. Capone, president and CEO, Myriad Genetics, is scheduled to present at the 37th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 4:00 p.m. PT (7:00 pm ET) on January 7, 2019, at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, Calif.  The presentation will be available to interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible through a link in the investor information section of Myriad’s website at www.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics.  Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.  Myriad is focused on five strategic imperatives:  build upon a solid hereditary cancer foundation, growing new product volume, expanding reimbursement coverage for new products, increasing RNA kit revenue internationally and improving profitability with Elevate 2020.  For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, myPath, myRisk, Myriad myRisk, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, myPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice HRD, EndoPredict, Vectra, GeneSight, riskScore, Prolaris, Prelude and ForeSight are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries. MYGN-F, MYGN-G.

Media Contact:
Ron Rogers
(801) 584-3065
rrogers@myriad.com 

Investor Contact:
Scott Gleason
(801) 584-1143
sgleason@myriad.com 

myriad logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
