Myriad to Announce Fiscal Fourth-Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on August 13, 2020

08/06/2020 | 07:06am EDT

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, announced that it will hold its fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 sales and earnings conference call with investors and analysts at 4:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, August 13, 2020.  During the call, R. Bryan Riggsbee, interim president and CEO and chief financial officer, and Scott Gleason, senior vice president of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy, will provide an overview of Myriad’s financial performance for the fiscal fourth-quarter and provide a business update. 

To listen to the earnings call, interested parties in the United States may dial 1-800-381-7839 or +1-212-239-2905 for international callers.  All callers will be asked to reference reservation number 21966478.  The conference call also will be available through a live webcast and a slide presentation pertaining to the earnings call also will be available under the investor section of our website at www.myriad.com.  A replay of the call will be available two hours after the end of the call for seven days and may be accessed by dialing 800-633-8284 within the United States or +1 402-977-9140 for international callers and entering reservation number 21966478.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc. is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics.  Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.  Myriad is focused on three strategic imperatives:  transitioning and expanding its hereditary cancer testing markets, diversifying its product portfolio through the introduction of new products and increasing the revenue contribution from international markets.  For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, myPath, myRisk, Myriad myRisk, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, myPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice CDx, Vectra, Prequel, Foresight, GeneSight, riskScore and Prolaris are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries. MYGN-F, MYGN-G.

Media Contact:Jared MaxwellInvestor Contact:Scott Gleason
 (801) 505-5027 (801) 584-1143
 jmaxwell@myriad.com  sgleason@myriad.com 

                                
   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
EPS Revisions
