Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) resulting from allegations that Myriad may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 13, 2019, after the market closed, Myriad issued its fourth quarter and full year results for 2019, reporting that revenue in the fourth quarter was 2% below expectations largely due to lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening test. Later that day, on Myriad’s earnings conference call with investors, Bryan Riggsbee, Myriad’s Chief Financial Officer, also revealed that “the FDA requested changes to the GeneSight [Psychotropic] test offering” and that Myriad has “been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding its request.”

On this news, Myriad’s stock price plummeted by $19.05, or 42.76%, to close at $25.50 on August 14, 2019, injuring investors.

