Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN

08/20/2019 | 06:34pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) resulting from allegations that Myriad may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 13, 2019, after the market closed, Myriad issued its fourth quarter and full year results for 2019, reporting that revenue in the fourth quarter was 2% below expectations largely due to lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening test. Later that day, on Myriad’s earnings conference call with investors, Bryan Riggsbee, Myriad’s Chief Financial Officer, also revealed that “the FDA requested changes to the GeneSight [Psychotropic] test offering” and that Myriad has “been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding its request.”

On this news, Myriad’s stock price plummeted by $19.05, or 42.76%, to close at $25.50 on August 14, 2019, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered Myriad investors. If you purchased shares of Myriad please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1659.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
EPS Revisions
