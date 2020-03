MySale : Appointment of CFO 0 03/09/2020 | 03:08am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Regulatory Story Go to market news section MySale Group PLC - MYSL - MYSL Appointment of CFO Released 07:00 09-Mar-2020





RNS Number : 3594F MySale Group PLC 09 March 2020 9 March 2020 MySale Group plc (the 'Company', 'MySale' or the 'Group') Appointment of CFO MySale (AIM: MYSL), a leading international online retailer,is pleased to announce the appointment of Mats Weiss as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Director of the Board, with immediate effect. Mr. Weiss brings significant experience, having held various senior financial and strategy roles at Twentieth Century Fox, including as Vice President Regional Finance and Group Finance Director, Australia & New Zealand between 2009 and 2020. Prior to this, Mats worked at Phillip Morris International as Finance Director between 2001 and 2008. Mats qualified as a chartered accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1997. Carl Jackson, CEO of MySale commented: 'We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mats as CFO and Director of the Board to MySale and look forward to working with him as part of our team as we continue to execute our 'ANZ First' strategy focused on our inventory-light marketplace platform.' The following information in relation to Mats Weiss is disclosed in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies Full name: Mats Erik Weiss Age: 47 Shares held: 0 Directorships held in the past five years: Current · None Past · Fox Filmed Entertainment Pty Limited · Fox Studios Australia Pty Limited · Fox Film Australia No. 3 Pty Limited · New Karlholt Holdings Pty Limited · Karlholt Holdings Pty Limited · Karlholt Pty Limited · New Karlholt Pty Limited · Twentieth Century Fox Film Distributors Pty Limited · Twenty-First Century Fox Film Distributors Pty Limited · Carlholt Investments Pty Limited · Carlholt Holdings Pty Limited · Carlholt Nominees Pty Limited · Queensland Press Pty Limited · Carlholt (ACT) Pty Limited · Tejeku Pty Limited · Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment South Pacific Pty Limited · 21st Century Fox QP Holdings Pty Limited · Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment Australia Pty Limited · QP Finance Pty Limited · QP Investments Pty Limited · QP Developments Pty Limited · Telegraph Investment Co Pty Limited · Telegraph Investment Australia Pty Limited · Carlholt Investments Australia Pty Limited · Karlholt Australia Pty Limited · Can 163 565 964 Pty Limited There are no further disclosures to be made under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies. Enquiries: MySale Group plc

Carl Jackson, Chief Executive Officer +61 (0) 414 817 843



N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser and Broker) +44 (0) 20 7496 3000 Mark Taylor Justin McKeegan Carlo Spingardi





MHP Communications (Financial PR Adviser) +44 (0) 20 3128 8570 Simon Hockridge Giles Robinson Pete Lambie mysale@mhpc.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com END

Close London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply. © 2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved





Appointment of CFO - RNS BOAFFFVLVDITIII Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer MySale Group plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 07:07:09 UTC 0 Latest news on MYSALE GROUP PLC 03:08a MYSALE : Appointment of CFO PU