Mysquare : Exercise of Convertible Bonds and Issue of Equity

(08.10.2018)

MySQUAR Limited ('MySQUAR' or the 'Company')

Exercise of Convertible Bonds and Issue of Equity

MySQUAR, the Myanmar-language social media, entertainment and payments platform whose principal activity is to design, develop and commercialise Myanmar-focused internet-based mobile applications, announces that, pursuant to the convertible bond issuance on 20 June 2018, the Company has received a notice of conversion in respect of £100,000 convertible bonds into 9,848,892 new ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') ('Conversion Shares') at a conversion price of approximately 1.02 pence per Conversion Share.

Application will be made for the Conversion Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that admission will become effective and that trading in the Conversion Shares will commence on or around 15 October 2018 ('Admission').

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association, the Company hereby announces that following Admission it will have 918,375,072 Ordinary Shares in issue, none of which are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 918,375,072.

The above figure of 918,375,072 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association.

Following the conversion, there is £1,822,222 of principle outstanding under the Convertible Bond facility.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure



Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

For further information:

MySQUAR Limited Contact Stephen Chong (Interim Chief Executive) Tel: +65 6725 6388

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Contact Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker

Stuart Gledhill / Soltan Tagiev Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Daniel Stewart & Company Plc Contact Joint Broker

David Lawman / Jon Levinson / Daphne Zhang Tel: +44 (0) 20 7776 6550

Public Relations Contact Damien McCrystal Tel: +44 (0) 78 1677 0758

damien@mccrystal.info

-Ends-