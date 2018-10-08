Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mysquare Ltd    MYSQ   VGG6361G1072

MYSQUARE LTD (MYSQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mysquare : Exercise of Convertible Bonds and Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 03:38pm CEST

(08.10.2018)

MySQUAR Limited ('MySQUAR' or the 'Company')

Exercise of Convertible Bonds and Issue of Equity

MySQUAR, the Myanmar-language social media, entertainment and payments platform whose principal activity is to design, develop and commercialise Myanmar-focused internet-based mobile applications, announces that, pursuant to the convertible bond issuance on 20 June 2018, the Company has received a notice of conversion in respect of £100,000 convertible bonds into 9,848,892 new ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') ('Conversion Shares') at a conversion price of approximately 1.02 pence per Conversion Share.

Application will be made for the Conversion Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that admission will become effective and that trading in the Conversion Shares will commence on or around 15 October 2018 ('Admission').

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association, the Company hereby announces that following Admission it will have 918,375,072 Ordinary Shares in issue, none of which are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 918,375,072.

The above figure of 918,375,072 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association.

Following the conversion, there is £1,822,222 of principle outstanding under the Convertible Bond facility.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

For further information:

MySQUAR Limited Contact

Stephen Chong (Interim Chief Executive)

Tel: +65 6725 6388

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Contact

Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker
Stuart Gledhill / Soltan Tagiev

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Daniel Stewart & Company Plc Contact

Joint Broker
David Lawman / Jon Levinson / Daphne Zhang

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7776 6550

Public Relations Contact

Damien McCrystal

Tel: +44 (0) 78 1677 0758
damien@mccrystal.info

-Ends-

Disclaimer

MySQAR Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 13:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MYSQUARE LTD
03:38pMYSQUARE : Exercise of Convertible Bonds and Issue of Equity
PU
08:08aMYSQUARE : Agreement to Sell Advertising on WeChat in Myanmar
PU
08/16MYSQUARE : Mobile Money Soft Launch
PU
07/30MYSQUARE : Results of General Meeting
PU
07/24MYSQUARE : MMORPG Game Launch
PU
07/20MYSQUARE : Exercise of Convertible Bonds and Issue of Equity
PU
07/19MYSQUARE : Results of shareholder analysis
PU
07/12MYSQUARE : Notice of General Meeting
PU
06/25MYSQUARE : Direction Notices
PU
06/25MYSQUARE : Successful Remittance Integration
PU
More news
Chart MYSQUARE LTD
Duration : Period :
Mysquare Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYSQUARE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Alfred Schaer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Piers Julian Dominic Pottinger Chairman
Ee Yong Chong Chief Operating Officer
David Serge Rossellat Chief Technology Officer
Neil Frank Osborn Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYSQUARE LTD-42.03%11
ADOBE SYSTEMS50.21%128 487
SQUARE INC171.45%38 781
ELECTRONIC ARTS8.25%34 667
AUTODESK45.00%33 230
WORKDAY37.58%30 373
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.