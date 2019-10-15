MYTILINEOS : actively supports the “Médecins du Monde” initiative “Mid - Term Accommodation Facility for Women At Risk”

MYTILINEOS actively supports the "Médecins du Monde" initiative
Athens, Greece - 15 October 2019 - MYTILINEOS, in the context of its social investments, supports the initiative "Mid - Term Accommodation Facility for Women At Risk" of the "Médecins du Monde" (MdM).
The company, over time, emphasizes in initiatives aimed at creating social protection measures and building the smooth integration of vulnerable social groups into society. This unique accommodation facility, has been established based on the results of a comprehensive assessment of the needs of women at risk, carried out by MdM. The facility can accommodate up to 24 persons in fully equipped rooms and offers day activity and recreation areas that are also accessible to disabled persons, who can use a custom-fitted load platform and a lift for this purpose.
The expected outcomes of the initiative are the provision of accommodation, the empowerment, the integration into society as well as the support and follow-up of the women and mothers with children accommodated in the facility, ensuring their smooth social adjustment and the avoidance of any likelihood of relapsing to their situation prior to rehabilitation.
MYTILINEOS helps ensure the best possible implementation of this initiative, by providing personal and baby hygiene products and by covering the living and feeding needs of the women and children accommodated in the facility. It has also undertaken to cover the costs of all necessary maintenance works for the building housing the facility.
For MYTILINEOS, this initiative is of particularly significant value, as it enables it to assist the MdM's efforts to meet the ever-increasing need of providing accommodation for women and mothers with children who are not eligible for inclusion in the usual
accommodation facilities (unemployed mothers with children, elderly women being evicted from their homes etc.) contributing at the same time to social cohesion and bringing relief to socially vulnerable groups.
The collaboration of MYTILINEOS with MdM is implemented in the context of the strategic partnerships which the company develops with major social actors for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 1, 10 and 17) and helps make the most of MdM's effective organization and of its many years of experience in offering humanitarian aid programs to the Greek society.
About MYTILINEOS:
MYTILINEOS S.A. is a leading Greek industrial company active in Metallurgy, Power & Gas and EPC & Infrastructure Projects. Established in Greece in 1990, the Company is listed on the Athens Exchange, has a consolidated turnover in excess of €1.5 billion an d employs directly and indirectly more than 3,380 people in Greece and abroad.
