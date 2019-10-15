MYTILINEOS actively supports the "Médecins du Monde" initiative

"Mid - Term Accommodation Facility for Women At Risk"

Sustainable

Development Goals

supported by the

initiative

Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development Initiatives

Athens, Greece - 15 October 2019 - MYTILINEOS, in the context of its social investments, supports the initiative "Mid - Term Accommodation Facility for Women At Risk" of the "Médecins du Monde" (MdM).

The company, over time, emphasizes in initiatives aimed at creating social protection measures and building the smooth integration of vulnerable social groups into society. This unique accommodation facility, has been established based on the results of a comprehensive assessment of the needs of women at risk, carried out by MdM. The facility can accommodate up to 24 persons in fully equipped rooms and offers day activity and recreation areas that are also accessible to disabled persons, who can use a custom-fitted load platform and a lift for this purpose.

The expected outcomes of the initiative are the provision of accommodation, the empowerment, the integration into society as well as the support and follow-up of the women and mothers with children accommodated in the facility, ensuring their smooth social adjustment and the avoidance of any likelihood of relapsing to their situation prior to rehabilitation.

MYTILINEOS helps ensure the best possible implementation of this initiative, by providing personal and baby hygiene products and by covering the living and feeding needs of the women and children accommodated in the facility. It has also undertaken to cover the costs of all necessary maintenance works for the building housing the facility.

For MYTILINEOS, this initiative is of particularly significant value, as it enables it to assist the MdM's efforts to meet the ever-increasing need of providing accommodation for women and mothers with children who are not eligible for inclusion in the usual