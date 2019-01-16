Mytilineos : Announcement

16/01/2019

ANNOUNCEMENT

With reference to the announcement dated 12.10.2018, MYTILINEOS SA announces that the acquisition of all the shares (50%) that MOTOL OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES SA held in the company M AND M NATURAL GAS SA has been completed. Henceforth, MYTILINEOS SA is the sole shareholder (100%) of M AND M NATURAL GAS SOCIETE ANONYME. The transaction was completed on January 14, 2019.