MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Mytilineos Holdings

MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS (MYTIL)
News 
News

Mytilineos : Announcement

01/16/2019 | 12:29pm EST

16/01/2019

ANNOUNCEMENT

With reference to the announcement dated 12.10.2018, MYTILINEOS SA announces that the acquisition of all the shares (50%) that MOTOL OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES SA held in the company M AND M NATURAL GAS SA has been completed. Henceforth, MYTILINEOS SA is the sole shareholder (100%) of M AND M NATURAL GAS SOCIETE ANONYME. The transaction was completed on January 14, 2019.

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 17:28:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 562 M
EBIT 2018 249 M
Net income 2018 175 M
Debt 2018 429 M
Yield 2018 4,63%
P/E ratio 2018 6,10
P/E ratio 2019 5,86
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 1 072 M
Chart MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,3 €
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Ioannis George Mytilineos Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS5.62%1 222
3M COMPANY0.86%111 898
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL4.28%101 871
SIEMENS0.33%94 341
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY17.57%77 413
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.44%50 075
