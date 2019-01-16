Mytilineos : Announcement

16/01/2019
ANNOUNCEMENT
With reference to the announcement dated 12.10.2018, MYTILINEOS SA announces that the acquisition of all the shares (50%) that MOTOL OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES SA held in the company M AND M NATURAL GAS SA has been completed. Henceforth, MYTILINEOS SA is the sole shareholder (100%) of M AND M NATURAL GAS SOCIETE ANONYME. The transaction was completed on January 14, 2019.
Disclaimer
Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 17:28:03 UTC