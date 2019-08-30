Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Mytilineos Holdings    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS

(MYTIL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 08/30 10:25:01 am
10.1 EUR   +0.50%
12:02pMYTILINEOS : Change of business name
PU
08/12MYTILINEOS : New Solar Plant for METKA EGN in Chile
PU
07/26MYTILINEOS : is for the first time included in the Sustainable Development FTSE4Good indexes
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mytilineos : Change of business name

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

MYTILINEOS S.A.

ANNOUNCEMENT - Change of business name

MYTILINEOS S.A. (the "Company") announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders, held on June 24, 2019, resolved, among others, to change the Company's business name from "MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS S.A." to "MYTILINEOS S.A." with the distinctive title "MYTILINEOS".

On 17.07.2019 the Ministry of Finance and Development by its decision that was posted on the General Corporate Registry on the same day, approved the relevant amendment of the Company's articles of association.

The Athens Stock Exchange Corporate Acts Committee at the meeting of 29 August 2019 was informed of the above decision.

Following the above, by decision of the Company, as of Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 the Company's business name on the Athens Exchange will be changed to "MYTILINEOS S.A." with the distinctive title "MYTILINEOS".

For details, please contact:

Investor Relations

Tel. 210-6877300 | Fax 210-6877400 | E-mail:ir@mytilineos.gr

Press Office

Tel. 210-6877346 | Fax 210-6877400 | E-mail:communications@mytilineos.gr

8 Artemidos Str. Maroussi 151 25 Athens Greece

Τ: +30 210 6877 300 F: +30 210 6877 400

mytilineos.gr

Ε: info@mytilineos.gr

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 16:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS
12:02pMYTILINEOS : Change of business name
PU
08/12MYTILINEOS : New Solar Plant for METKA EGN in Chile
PU
07/26MYTILINEOS : is for the first time included in the Sustainable Development FTSE4..
AQ
07/24MYTILINEOS : NI Water - SEWER WORK GETS UNDERWAY MOVILLA ROAD, NEWTOWNARDS
AQ
07/23MYTILINEOS : SILVER medal to MYTILINEOS for its Corporate Social Responsibility ..
AQ
07/17MYTILINEOS : Construction of the new electrical power plant set to begin
PU
07/11MYTILINEOS : Metka egn - solar power epc contracts for total eren in kazakhstan
AQ
07/10MYTILINEOS : Solar power EPC contracts for Total Eren in Kazakhstan
PU
06/28MYTILINEOS : Sustainable Development Report 2018
AQ
06/26MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 096 M
EBIT 2019 277 M
Net income 2019 197 M
Debt 2019 338 M
Yield 2019 4,80%
P/E ratio 2019 7,31x
P/E ratio 2020 7,99x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 1 436 M
Chart MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 13,10  €
Last Close Price 10,05  €
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Ioannis George Mytilineos Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS36.15%1 588
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL23.83%117 712
3M COMPANY-17.31%92 252
SIEMENS AG-7.58%78 810
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY7.13%70 777
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS16.94%47 923
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group