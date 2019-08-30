Mytilineos : Change of business name

MYTILINEOS S.A.

ANNOUNCEMENT - Change of business name

MYTILINEOS S.A. (the "Company") announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders, held on June 24, 2019, resolved, among others, to change the Company's business name from "MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS S.A." to "MYTILINEOS S.A." with the distinctive title "MYTILINEOS".

On 17.07.2019 the Ministry of Finance and Development by its decision that was posted on the General Corporate Registry on the same day, approved the relevant amendment of the Company's articles of association.

The Athens Stock Exchange Corporate Acts Committee at the meeting of 29 August 2019 was informed of the above decision.

Following the above, by decision of the Company, as of Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 the Company's business name on the Athens Exchange will be changed to "MYTILINEOS S.A." with the distinctive title "MYTILINEOS".

