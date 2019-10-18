Mytilineos : Financial Calendar 2019 – UPDATE

MYTILINEOS S.A.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2019 (*) - UPDATE

In its practice of providing accurate and timely information to investors and pursuant to articles

4.1.2 & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Stock Exchange Rulebook, MYTILINEOS S.A. announces the update of its Financial Calendar of 2019, as follows:

Announcement of the Nine Month 2019 Trading Update: Thursday 24th, October 2019

Annual Briefing of Analysts and Institutional Investors - "Association of Greek Institutional Investors": Tuesday 5th, November 2019

The Company reserves the right to change the above dates, following relevant notification of the public by amending the present.

The Company would like to clarify that the financial results will be released before the opening of the market on Athens Stock Exchange on the release day, at the corporate website (www.mytilineos.gr) as well as the website of the Athens Exchange (www.helex.gr).