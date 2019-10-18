Log in
Mytilineos : Financial Calendar 2019 – UPDATE

0
10/18/2019

MYTILINEOS S.A.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2019 (*) - UPDATE

In its practice of providing accurate and timely information to investors and pursuant to articles

4.1.2 & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Stock Exchange Rulebook, MYTILINEOS S.A. announces the update of its Financial Calendar of 2019, as follows:

  • Announcement of the Nine Month 2019 Trading Update: Thursday 24th, October 2019
  • Annual Briefing of Analysts and Institutional Investors - "Association of Greek Institutional Investors": Tuesday 5th, November 2019
  1. The Company reserves the right to change the above dates, following relevant notification of the public by amending the present.

The Company would like to clarify that the financial results will be released before the opening of the market on Athens Stock Exchange on the release day, at the corporate website (www.mytilineos.gr) as well as the website of the Athens Exchange (www.helex.gr).

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 15:49:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 950 M
EBIT 2019 260 M
Net income 2019 170 M
Debt 2019 421 M
Yield 2019 3,90%
P/E ratio 2019 8,53x
P/E ratio 2020 8,33x
EV / Sales2019 0,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
Capitalization 1 402 M
