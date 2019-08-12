Log in
MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS

(MYTIL)
Mytilineos : New Solar Plant for METKA EGN in Chile

08/12/2019

Press Release

New Solar Plant for METKA EGN in Chile

Athens, Greece - 12 August 2019 - MYTILINEOS S.A. (RIC: MYTr.AT,

Bloomberg: MYTIL.GA) announces that its subsidiary METKA EGN has recently signed a contract with Atacama Solar S.A., a subsidiary of the solar independent power producer Sonnedix, to undertake the EPC and O&M of the Atacama Solar

  1. 170,65MWp PV project located in the municipality of Pica, Tarapaca Region, in Chile.

The scope of the project includes the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the Atacama Solar II plant, as well as a contract for the operation and maintenance (O&M) services for two years.

The project is expected to be completed in December 2020 and the production is estimated to cover the needs of more than 100,000 households, while contributing in the avoidance of the emission of around 200,000 metric tons of CO2 per year.

This the third project for Sonnedix by METKA EGN, following on from the completion of the Oriana 57MW PV project in Isabela, Puerto Rico (as part of the awarded Sonnedix Oriana solar PV plant project, due to its resilience in the face of Hurricane Maria in 2017) and the 5 MW Lavansol M8 solar park, in Saint Etienne Des Sorts, in France.

METKA EGN has been active in the Latin American market since 2016.

The total cost of the investment for Sonnedix is of US$180 million (EUR 160milllion).

For more details, please contact:

Ms. Antigoni Fakou: MYTILINEOS Press Office Tel. +30 210-6877346 | Fax +30 210- 6877400 | E-mailAntigoni.Fakou@mytilineos.gr

About MYTILINEOS:

MYTILINEOS S.A. is a leading Greek industrial company active in Metallurgy, Power & Gas and EPC & Infrastructure Projects. Established in Greece in 1990, the Company is listed on the Athens Exchange, has a consolidated turnover in excess of €1.5 billion and employs directly and indirectly more than 2,900 people in Greece and abroad.

www.mytilineos.gr| Facebook| Twitter| YouTube| LinkedIn

8 Artemidos Str, Maroussi, GR- 151 25 Athens

Τ: +30 210 6877 300 F: +30 210 6877 400

mytilineos.gr

Ε. info@mytilineos.gr

About METKA EGN:

METKA EGN is a subsidiary of MYTILINEOS S.A., focused on development and construction of utility scale projects for the global solar power and energy storage markets. The company serves major international clients primarily in the markets of Europe, Middle East, Central Asia and the Americas. Further information is available on the company website at www.metka- egn.com.

About SONNEDIX:

Sonnedix Power Holdings Limited (together with its subsidiaries, "Sonnedix") is an Independent Solar Power Producer (IPP) with a proven track record in delivering high performance, cost competitive solar photovoltaic plants to the market. Sonnedix develops, builds, owns and operates solar power plants globally. Further information is available on the company website at www.sonnedix.com.

mytilineos.gr

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 08:10:05 UTC
