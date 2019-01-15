Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Mytilineos Holdings    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS (MYTIL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mytilineos : New significant awards for MYTILINEOS at the BRAVO Sustainability Dialogue & Awards 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 05:29am EST

New significant awards for MYTILINEOS at the BRAVO Sustainability Dialogue & Awards 2018

Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development Initiatives

Athens, Greece - 15 January 2019 - MYTILINEOS' Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development initiatives continue earning distinctions for their high value and substantial return to society. In particular, at the BRAVO Sustainability Dialogue & Awards 2018, MYTILINEOS was granted two new awards for yet another year.

The BRAVO initiative, organized over the last 9 years by QualityNet Foundation, conducts an annual social dialogue on Sustainable Development, based on the initiatives taken by Business, Local Government and the Civil Society. All organizations taking part in BRAVO are the "Sustainable Development Ambassadors"; they advocate the philosophy of a sustainable future, contributing, through their initiatives to creating the Greece of Tomorrow.

MYTILINEOS submitted its selected CSR initiatives that were implemented within 2018. The evaluation groups, the Stakeholders Engagement Group, the Experts' Focus Groups and the Active Citizens' Group honored and awarded the following:

  • In the BRAVO SOCIETY pillar, in relation to the development of Health & Safety programs, MYTILINEOS earned an award for the "Mobile Emergency Response Unit in Metallurgy Sector". The Metallurgy Business Unit of MYTILINEOS - Aluminium of Greece has developed an integrated system for addressing emergencies (e.g. accidents, fires, entrapment, interventions in confined spaces, etc.) at the companies' facilities in Ag. Nikolaos, Viotia. For that purpose, a Protection Service has been established for many years now, consisting of 18 exclusively designated employees. The staff is perfectly trained in matters of fire safety and security of facilities, while that team is actively supported by approximately 100 volunteer fire-fighters from the other plant services, who are properly trained and regularly re-trained.

8 Artemidos Str. Maroussi 151 25 Athens Greece

Τ: +30 210 6877 300 F: +30 210 6877 400

Ε: info@mytilineos.gr

mytilineos.gr

  • In the BRAVO GOVERNANCE pillar, in relation to practices promoting transparency and accountability, ΜYTILINEOS received an award for the informational microsite "Integrated Value Creation SCORECARD 2017";

This microsite was developed to meet the need for more comprehensive information, combining financial and non-financial matters, to enable a thorough outlook on how the company creates value for its shareholders, its other groups of Social Partners and society in general, in its effort to fulfill its mission and vision.

Both those actions stood out for their high level of expertise and return to society among the 100 candidacies from the business community that were granted the highest scores through the Dialogue process of the initiative, with the participation of 9,250 Active Citizens and 130 Social Partners participating in the Evaluation Committees.

The awards ceremony was held at the Athens Concert Hall on December 11, 2018.

For more details, please contact:

Ms. Antigoni Fakou: MYTILINEOS Press Office Tel. +30 210-6877346 | Fax +30 210-6877400 | E-mail Antigoni.Fakou@mytilineos.gr

About MYTILINEOS:

MYTILINEOS S.A. is a leading Greek industrial company active in Metallurgy, Power & Gas and EPC & Infrastructure Projects. Established in Greece in 1990, the Company is listed on the Athens Exchange, has a consolidated turnover in excess of €1.5 billion and employs directly and indirectly more than 2,900 people in Greece and abroad.

For more information please visit: www.mytilineos.gr | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn

In case you do not want to receive Press Releases and Updates from MYTILINEOS, please click here

mytilineos.gr

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 10:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS
05:29aMYTILINEOS : New significant awards for MYTILINEOS at the BRAVO Sustainability D..
PU
01/07MYTILINEOS : Contract for the Transit Center Design-Construction project in Thri..
PU
2018MYTILINEOS : Third Interest Payment Period of the Common Bond Loan
PU
2018MYTILINEOS : Resolutions file of EGM 11/12/2018
PU
2018MYTILINEOS : Ameri deal relaid in Parliament
AQ
2018MYTILINEOS : Strong Social and Economic Impact in Greece
PU
2018MYTILINEOS : Invitation of the Shareholders to Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
2018MYTILINEOS : supports fire affected areas in Eastern Attica with infrastructure ..
PU
2018MYTILINEOS : Protergia collaborates with Eurolife ERB to offer insurance coverag..
PU
2018MYTILINEOS : Financial Calendar Update
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 562 M
EBIT 2018 249 M
Net income 2018 175 M
Debt 2018 429 M
Yield 2018 4,63%
P/E ratio 2018 6,10
P/E ratio 2019 5,86
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 1 072 M
Chart MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,3 €
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Ioannis George Mytilineos Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS2.88%1 230
3M COMPANY0.88%111 898
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL3.97%101 871
SIEMENS-0.03%94 949
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY18.10%77 413
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.91%50 075
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.