Mytilineos : Top distinctions awarded to MYTILINEOS at the Hellenic Responsible Business Awards 2019

Top distinctions awarded to MYTILINEOS at the

Hellenic Responsible Business Awards 2019

Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development Initiatives

Athens, Greece - 14 March 2019 - MYTILINEOS consistently stands out every year for its Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development Initiatives, proving in practice the high level of its actions and their immediate impact on local communities.

In the context of the Hellenic Responsible Business Awards 2019, the company was distinguished for a 2nd year in a row, receiving three awards:

• GOLD Award for 2nd consecutive year, in the Section: "Excellence in Communication" - Category: "Best Electronic Publication", for the renewed information application Integrated Value Creation SCORECARD 2017, which presents the categories of the basic resources (economic, industrial, natural, human and social) MYTILINEOS is using in its business activity and the manners these resources interact with each other through the company's business model transforming into a generated value that defines the company's contribution to Sustainable Development.

• BRONZE Award, for 2nd consecutive award, in the Section: "Private Enterprises" - Category: "Education/Scholarships", for illustrating, through the international methodology Social Return On Investment (SROI), the total social value of the innovative, pilot, social program "I am In" on combating school dropout.

• SILVER Award in the Section: "Sustainable Development" - Category: "Supply Chain" for consulting with its Social Partners on the topic: 'Developing a Responsible Supply Chain'. This initiative inaugurated a series of actions planned by MYTILINEOS aiming at creating a more responsible supply chain across all sectors of its business activity by 2025.

Such distinctions showcase MYTILINEOS' consistency and high level of know-how, as well as the pioneering initiatives that the company assumes towards sustainable and social development.

The awards were presented during a special event on February 21, 2019, in the presence of institutional representatives, company executives and NGOs.

About MYTILINEOS:

MYTILINEOS S.A. is a leading Greek industrial company active in Metallurgy, Power & Gas and EPC & Infrastructure Projects. Established in Greece in 1990, the Company is listed on the Athens Exchange, has a consolidated turnover in excess of €1.5 billion and employs

directly and indirectly more than 2,900 people in Greece and abroad.

