Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Mytilineos Holdings S.A.    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mytilineos S A : Announcement for the Extraordinary General Meeting on 27.03.2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 09:48am EDT

Announcement

For the Extraordinary General Assembly of March 27th, 2020

Athens, Greece - March 24, 2020- Following its announcement dated March 18th, 2020 regarding the Extraordinary General Assembly planned for March 27th, 2020 with sole subject the approval of an own share buyback program, and taking into account (a) the recent imposition of temporary movement restrictions to confront the risk of dissemination of COVID-19 (Government Gazette issue B 986/22.03.2020), and (b) that exceptions under such movement control order are provided to the extent a specific need cannot be otherwise addressed, MYTILINEOS informs its shareholders of the following:

  1. Points out that based on the authorizations received so far, the quorum required to resolve on the item being the sole subject of the assembly, has been attained, reminds the shareholders of the possibility to participate in the assembly through an authorized representative;
  2. Encourages shareholders to make use of the possibility to authorize employees of the company to represent them and vote on their behalf in the assembly in accordance with their written vote instructions;
  3. Reminds shareholders who wish to make use of the aforementioned option to contact Investor Relations at +30210-6877436 or by email IR@mytilineos.gr. The company will use best endeavors to enable and support the shareholders to address their authorizations and voting instructions and, in that way, to exercise their voting right.

MYTILINEOS continues its operations with a sense of responsibility, following all developments and complying with instructions of the authorities. It invites shareholders to follow its website for any subsequent announcements with respect to the forthcoming General Assembly.

8 Artemidos Str. 151 25

Athens

Τ: +30 210 6877 300 F: +30 210 6877 400

Ε: info@mytilineos.gr

mytilineos.gr

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 13:47:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS S.A.
09:48aMYTILINEOS S A : Announcement for the Extraordinary General Meeting on 27.03.202..
PU
03/20MYTILINEOS S A : Company sa announces 2019 financial results
AQ
03/19MYTILINEOS S A : 2019 Full-year Financial Results
PU
03/18MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement for the Extraordinary General Meeting on 27.03.202..
PU
03/17MYTILINEOS S A : Completion of acquisition for 100% of METKA EGN
PU
03/11MYTILINEOS : Release of Regulated Information
PU
03/03MYTILINEOS : Financial calendar 2020
PU
02/13MYTILINEOS : Third party sale of 47MW operational solar power parks
PU
02/06MYTILINEOS : Corporate reorganizational changes within MYTILINEOS (Correct Repet..
PU
02/06MYTILINEOS : Corporate reorganizational changes within MYTILINEOS
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 114 M
EBIT 2020 210 M
Net income 2020 148 M
Debt 2020 464 M
Yield 2020 6,92%
P/E ratio 2020 5,31x
P/E ratio 2021 5,03x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
EV / Sales2021 0,60x
Capitalization 829 M
Chart MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 12,60  €
Last Close Price 5,81  €
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 117%
Spread / Lowest Target 98,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Christos Stylianos Zerefos Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS S.A.-39.16%891
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-41.32%79 570
3M COMPANY-33.19%71 887
SIEMENS AG-41.73%58 749
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-45.25%56 993
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-34.26%40 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group