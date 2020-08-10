Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

Announcement

Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - August 10, 2020 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2020, on 7.08.2020, acquired through the Athens Exchange 53,506 own shares at a weighted average price €8.0710 per share, of an aggregate value €431,848.04. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member named

EUROXX SECURITIES S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 1,879,857 own shares, percentage 1.3156% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.