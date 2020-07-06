Log in
MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
PU
07/02MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
AQ
MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
AQ
Mytilineos S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares

07/06/2020 | 03:49am EDT

Announcement Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - July 6, 2020 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2020, on 03.07.2020, acquired through the Athens Exchange 45,892 own shares at a weighted average price 7.6971 per share, of an aggregate value 353,234.25. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member named EUROXX SECURITIES S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 980,921 own shares, percentage 0.6865% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Αρτέμιδος 8 Μαρούσι 151 25 Αθήνα

Τ: +30 210 6877 300 F: +30 210 6877 400

Ε: info@mytilineos.gr

mytilineos.gr

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 07:48:03 UTC
