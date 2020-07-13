Mytilineos S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares

Announcement Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - July 13, 2020 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2020, on 10.07.2020, acquired through the Athens Exchange 20,000 own shares at a weighted average price €7.3680 per share, of an aggregate value €147,360.90. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member named EUROXX SECURITIES S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 1,105,921 own shares, percentage 0.7740% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

