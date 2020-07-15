Log in
Mytilineos S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares

07/15/2020 | 03:06am EDT

Announcement

Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - July 15, 2020 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2020, on 14.07.2020, acquired through the Athens Exchange 34,444 own shares at a weighted average price €7.5037 per share, of an aggregate value €258,456.45. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member named EUROXX SECURITIES S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 1,172,365 own shares, percentage 0.8205% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Αρτέμιδος 8 Μαρούσι 151 25 Αθήνα

Τ: +30 210 6877 300 F: +30 210 6877 400

Ε: info@mytilineos.gr

mytilineos.gr

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 07:05:03 UTC
