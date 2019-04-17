Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  MZI Resources Ltd    MZI   AU000000MZI8

MZI RESOURCES LTD

(MZI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/10
0.016 AUD   +14.29%
04:48aMZI RESOURCES : Appendix 3Z
PU
04:48aMZI RESOURCES : Resignation of Directors
PU
04/15MZI RESOURCES : Appointment of Voluntary Administrators
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

MZI Resources : Appendix 3Z

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 04:48am EDT

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

MZI RESOURCES LTD (ADMINISTRATORS

APPOINTED)

ABN

52 077 221 722

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Yuzi (Albert) Zhou

Date of last notice

08

March 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

16

April 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not Applicable

Nature of interest

Not Applicable

Name of registered holder

Not Applicable

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Not Applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

MZI Resources Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 08:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MZI RESOURCES LTD
04:48aMZI RESOURCES : Appendix 3Z
PU
04:48aMZI RESOURCES : Resignation of Directors
PU
04/15MZI RESOURCES : Appointment of Voluntary Administrators
PU
03/19MZI RESOURCES : Market Announcement - Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
03/12MZI RESOURCES : Half-Year Accounts - 31 December 2018
PU
02/15MZI RESOURCES : Additional RCF Funding - ASX Waiver
PU
01/23MZI RESOURCES : Accent Resources - Quarterly Activities Report For the Period En..
AQ
2018MZI RESOURCES : Business Update
PU
2018MZI RESOURCES : MD and CEO Presentation AGM
PU
2018MZI RESOURCES : Quarterly Cash Flow Report
PU
More news
Chart MZI RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
MZI Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John W. Westdorp Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Rodney Charles Baxter Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin Watters Head-Operations
Chi To Wong Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Maree Arnason Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MZI RESOURCES LTD-46.67%3
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD43.04%14 571
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 798
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 747
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.26.45%6 005
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED74.98%3 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About