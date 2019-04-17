MZI Resources : Appendix 3Z

Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
MZI RESOURCES LTD (ADMINISTRATORS
APPOINTED)
ABN
52 077 221 722
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Yuzi (Albert) Zhou
Date of last notice
08
March 2018
Date that director ceased to be director
16
April 2019
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
|
Number & class of securities
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
Nil
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Not Applicable
Nature of interest
Not Applicable
Name of registered holder
Not Applicable
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
Not Applicable
