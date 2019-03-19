Log in
MZI Resources : Market Announcement - Suspension from Official Quotation

03/19/2019 | 04:55am EDT

Market Announcement

19 March 2019

MZI Resources Limited (ASX: MZI) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of MZI Resources Limited ('MZI') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of MZI, pending the release of an announcement.

Issued by

Chris Hesford

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

19 March 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

19 March 2019

Mr Chris Hesford

Adviser, Listings Compliance ASX Limited

Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St George's Terrace PERTH WA 6000

Dear Mr Hesford,

MZI Resources Limited - Request for suspension under Listing Rule 17.2

MZI Resources Limited (ASX: MZI) (MZI or the Company) refers to its request on 18 March 2019 for a trading halt pending the outcome of discussions with its senior and subordinated debt providers regarding the provision of additional funding and their ongoing support for the Keysbrook sale or other transaction on a 'going concern' basis.

The Company remains in discussions with its financiers in relation to the sale or other transaction.

Accordingly, pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, the Company requests that trading in its securities be placed in suspension pending an outcome regarding the provision of additional funding to the Company and the continuation of the existing process being undertaken by the Company to realise value from its Keysbrook mineral sands project.

The Company requests that the suspension in trading in MZI securities remain in place until such time as the Company is able to make an announcement regarding this matter, which is expected to be by 5 April 2019.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any reason why trading in its securities should not be suspended.

Kind Regards,

John Traicos

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

MZI Resources Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 08:54:00 UTC
