MZI Resources : Resignation of Directors

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

17 April 2019

(Administrators Appointed)

Resignation of Directors

MZI Resources Ltd (Administrators Appointed) (ASX: MZI) announces the resignations of Mr Ronald Beevor and Mr Yuzi (Albert) Zhou as Non-Executive Directors of the Company effective 16 April 2019.

On behalf of the MZI Resources Ltd (Administrators Appointed)

John Westdorp

Interim Chief Executive Officer +61 8 9328 9800