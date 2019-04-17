Log in
MZI Resources : Resignation of Directors

04/17/2019 | 04:48am EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

17 April 2019

(Administrators Appointed)

Resignation of Directors

MZI Resources Ltd (Administrators Appointed) (ASX: MZI) announces the resignations of Mr Ronald Beevor and Mr Yuzi (Albert) Zhou as Non-Executive Directors of the Company effective 16 April 2019.

On behalf of the MZI Resources Ltd (Administrators Appointed)

John Westdorp

Interim Chief Executive Officer +61 8 9328 9800

Disclaimer

MZI Resources Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 08:47:02 UTC
