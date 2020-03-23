Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  N Brown Group plc    BWNG   GB00B1P6ZR11

N BROWN GROUP PLC

(BWNG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/23 05:01:17 am
24.14 GBp   -9.72%
04:28aN BROWN : Apparel maker N Brown in talks with lenders as sales slump
RE
02/21N BROWN : UK digital retailer taps Oracle for product forecasting
AQ
01/29N BROWN : Board Changes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

N Brown : Apparel maker N Brown in talks with lenders as sales slump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 04:28am EDT

Plus-sized fashion retailer N Brown has maxed out its main credit facilities and may need further funds under a downside scenario for the coronavirus shutdown, the company said on Monday.

The Manchester-based apparel maker, which employs 2,400 across the UK, said it was in talks with its lenders as well as with UK tax authorities about the deferral of tax and national insurance payments.

"During the last week we have seen a very significant and sudden reduction in customer demand with daily product sales down in excess of 40% compared to expectations," N Brown said.

It also suspended its dividend for the foreseeable future and warned that its 2020 adjusted pretax profit would be below its prior forecast of a 70 million pounds to 72 million pounds range.

Before the virus crisis spread spiralled out of control, N Brown had issued a profit warning in January citing poor performance at its financial services unit and more discounting in the market.

The owner of JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson and Jacamo has been focusing on improving its online presence as the UK retail landscape is going through a tough period with more people shopping online and as costs rise.

N Brown also said the publishing of its results for the year ended Feb. 29 was likely to be delayed beyond April 29.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Amy Caren Daniel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on N BROWN GROUP PLC
04:28aN BROWN : Apparel maker N Brown in talks with lenders as sales slump
RE
02/21N BROWN : UK digital retailer taps Oracle for product forecasting
AQ
01/29N BROWN : Board Changes
PU
01/24Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
RE
01/22Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
RE
01/16LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls behind Europe as earnings disappoint
RE
01/16Britain's Moss Bros, N Brown deepen retailing malaise
RE
01/16Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
RE
01/16N BROWN : sees annual profit below market view
RE
01/10N BROWN : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 866 M
EBIT 2020 88,0 M
Net income 2020 37,2 M
Debt 2020 494 M
Yield 2020 26,6%
P/E ratio 2020 2,26x
P/E ratio 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
EV / Sales2021 0,64x
Capitalization 76,2 M
Chart N BROWN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
N Brown Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends N BROWN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 105,50  GBp
Last Close Price 26,74  GBp
Spread / Highest target 461%
Spread / Average Target 295%
Spread / Lowest Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Samuel Davies Chairman
Craig Barry Lovelace Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adam John Warne Chief Information Officer
David Alliance Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
N BROWN GROUP PLC-83.57%90
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-31.38%71 930
KERING-28.28%56 154
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-3.06%36 840
ROSS STORES, INC.-45.11%22 933
HENNES & MAURITZ-40.51%18 140
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group