N BROWN GROUP PLC

(BWNG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/10 11:30:00 am
106.05 GBp   +0.43%
N BROWN : Change in Director's Particulars
PU
02/27N BROWN : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
02/26N BROWN : appoints Steve Johnson as CEO
PU
N Brown : Change in Director's Particulars

0
04/10/2019 | 11:23am EDT

N Brown Group plc (the 'Company')

10 April 2019

Change in Director's Particulars

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company notes that Gill Barr, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has also been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of McCarthy & Stone plc, a company admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 10 April 2019.

For further information:

Theresa Casey +44(0)161 238 2298

Company Secretary theresa.casey@nbrown.co.uk

N Brown Group Plc

Disclaimer

N.Brown Group plc published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 924 M
EBIT 2019 92,8 M
Net income 2019 62,1 M
Debt 2019 325 M
Yield 2019 6,73%
P/E ratio 2019 6,75
P/E ratio 2020 4,91
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Capitalization 300 M
Chart N BROWN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
N Brown Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends N BROWN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,50  GBP
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Samuel Davies Chairman
Andy Haywood Chief Operating Officer
Craig Barry Lovelace Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adam John Warne Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
N BROWN GROUP PLC12.04%392
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL18.57%93 009
KERING25.80%73 635
FAST RETAILING CO LTD1.37%52 313
ROSS STORES18.59%36 335
HENNES & MAURITZ28.47%26 012
