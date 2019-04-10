N Brown : Change in Director's Particulars

N Brown Group plc (the 'Company')

10 April 2019

Change in Director's Particulars

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company notes that Gill Barr, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has also been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of McCarthy & Stone plc, a company admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 10 April 2019.

