N Brown : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PDMR Shareholdings
N Brown Group Plc (the 'Company') has been notified that Stephen Johnson acquired Ordinary shares in the Company as set out below.
This announcement is made in accordance with Articles 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Stephen Johnson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, N Brown Group Plc
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
N Brown Group Plc
b)
LEI
213800QFPJQF2NUVAP09
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares
Identification code
GB00B1P6ZR11
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.06061
9,300
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
9,300
- Price
£9,863.67
e)
Date of the transaction
26 February 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
For enquiries, please contact: Theresa Casey, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)161 238 2298
Registered office:
Griffin House
40 Lever Street
Manchester
M60 6ES
Disclaimer
N.Brown Group plc published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 09:03:06 UTC