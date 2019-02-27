Log in
N BROWN GROUP PLC

(BWNG)
N Brown : Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/27/2019 | 04:05am EST

PDMR Shareholdings

N Brown Group Plc (the 'Company') has been notified that Stephen Johnson acquired Ordinary shares in the Company as set out below.

This announcement is made in accordance with Articles 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Stephen Johnson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, N Brown Group Plc

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

N Brown Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800QFPJQF2NUVAP09

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

GB00B1P6ZR11

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.06061

9,300

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

9,300

- Price

£9,863.67

e)

Date of the transaction

26 February 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For enquiries, please contact: Theresa Casey, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)161 238 2298

Registered office:

Griffin House

40 Lever Street

Manchester

M60 6ES

N.Brown Group plc published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 09:03:06 UTC
