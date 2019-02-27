N Brown : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PDMR Shareholdings

N Brown Group Plc (the 'Company') has been notified that Stephen Johnson acquired Ordinary shares in the Company as set out below.

This announcement is made in accordance with Articles 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stephen Johnson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, N Brown Group Plc b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name N Brown Group Plc b) LEI 213800QFPJQF2NUVAP09 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification code GB00B1P6ZR11 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.06061 9,300 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 9,300 - Price £9,863.67 e) Date of the transaction 26 February 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

