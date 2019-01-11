Log in
Xetra  >  Nabaltec AG    NTG   DE000A0KPPR7

NABALTEC AG (NTG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/11 11:36:13 am
22.7 EUR   +1.79%
2018NABALTEC AG : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nabaltec AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/11/2019 | 11:40am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.01.2019 / 17:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Renate
Last name(s): Witzany

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Witzany
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nabaltec AG

b) LEI
529900PV3Y1FXFBWXO56 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7

b) Nature of the transaction
Donation of 888 Nabaltec AG's shares by the brother of the wife

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-11-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nabaltec AG
Alustraße 50-52
92421 Schwandorf
Germany
Internet: www.nabaltec.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48329  11.01.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 181 M
EBIT 2018 17,5 M
Net income 2018 10,5 M
Debt 2018 32,7 M
Yield 2018 0,85%
P/E ratio 2018 18,82
P/E ratio 2019 15,99
EV / Sales 2018 1,26x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capitalization 196 M
Chart NABALTEC AG
Duration : Period :
Nabaltec AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NABALTEC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 30,0 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Heckmann Chief Executive Officer
Gerhard Witzany Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Klimes Chief Operating Officer
Günther Spitzer Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen G. Heinrich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NABALTEC AG2.77%224
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%96 785
AIR LIQUIDE-4.10%52 041
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD4.12%34 669
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES5.10%33 804
GIVAUDAN3.03%22 016
