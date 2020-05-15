Nabaltec : recognized once again with Axia Best Managed Companies Award for outstandingly managed small and mid-sized companies

DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nabaltec AG recognized once again with Axia Best Managed Companies Award for outstandingly managed small and mid-sized companies



15.05.2020 / 12:00

Schwandorf, 15 May 2020 - Nabaltec AG once again received the "Axia Best Managed Companies Award" this week. The Axia Best Managed Companies (BMC) program is a competition held in Germany by Deloitte, WirtschaftsWoche, Credit Suisse and BDI (the Federation of German Industries), as well as being a quality seal for successful small and mid-sized companies.

"We are pleased to be honored with the 'Axia Best Managed Companies' Award for a second time. Especially in times of crisis, it becomes clear how important innovation, sustainability and a clear focus on target markets are for corporate strategy," said Johannes Heckmann, the CEO of Nabaltec AG. "At Nabaltec AG, these values are practiced in all aspects of our business strategy and our employees work to realize them every day."

"The current situation with COVOD-19 is presenting enormous challenges for German small and mid-sized companies. Qualities like strategic vision, consistent and forward-looking action and value-based management are needed now more than ever before. Our Best Managed Companies represent these qualities as well," added program director Markus Seiz, of Deloitte.



About Nabaltec AG:

Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Alumina." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.



About Deloitte:

Deloitte provides audit, risk advisory, tax, financial advisory and consulting services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries; legal advisory services in Germany are provided by Deloitte Legal. With a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries, Deloitte brings world-class capabilities and high-quality service to clients, delivering the insights they need to address their most complex business challenges. Deloitte's approximately 312,000 professionals are committed to making an impact that matters.

https://www.deloitte.de/



About WirtschaftsWoche:

WirtschaftsWoche is the big, relevant and consequently market-orientated weekly business magazine for decision-makers. More than 100 employees, editors, reporters and correspondents from all over the world analyse week by week the most important topics in economy and politics, on the financial markets, in management and in research and technology. The editorial reporting is complemented by the WirtschaftsWoche digital team on wiwo.de, presenting and analyzing topical incidents and findings.

https://www.wiwo.de/



