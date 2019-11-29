Log in
Nabis Holdings Announces Resignation of Board Member

11/29/2019 | 06:01pm EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE:NAB) (OTCQB: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“NabisTM” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian investment company with specialty investments in assets across multiple divisions of the cannabis sector, today announced that Larry Koza has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective November 22, 2019, in order to focus on other business obligations.

Mark Krytiuk, COO and Board Chairman, commented, “On behalf of our Board of Directors, I want to thank Larry for his valuable service and contributions during Nabis’ rapid growth and expansion. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

About Nabis Holdings Inc.
Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in high quality cash flowing assets across multiple industries, including real property, securities, cryptocurrency, and all aspects of the U.S. and international cannabis sector. The Company is focused on investing across the entire vertically integrated aspects of the space with a focus on revenue generation, EBITDA and growth. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The risks are without limitations: that the acquisitions will be completed by the Company or completed upon the terms disclosed; the price for cannabis and related products will remain consistent and the consumer demand remains strong; availability of financing to the Company to develop the retail locations; retention of key employees and management; changes in State and/or municipal regulations of retail operations and changes in government regulations generally. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For inquiries, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Richard Dolan
VP, Investor Relations
PH: 416-223-2300
investors@nabisholdings.com

Company Contact:
Shay Shnet, CEO and Director
PH: 416-223-2300
info@nabisholdings.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
