NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD.

(NBR)
My previous session
Nabors Industries Ltd. : First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Invitation

04/08/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) invites you to join Anthony G. Petrello, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and William Restrepo, Chief Financial Officer, Wednesday, May 1st  at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for a discussion of operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.  Nabors will release earnings after the market closes on April 30, 2019.


Date:


May 1, 2019


Time:


10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET)


Dial-in-number(s):



Domestic:

(888) 317-6003



International:

(412) 317-6061



Canada:

(866) 284-3684



Participant Elite Entry Number:

4127050

Please call ten to fifteen minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.  The conference call will be recorded and available for replay for one week, by 1:00 p.m. Central Time on May 1, 2019.  To hear the recording, please call (877) 344-7529 domestically or (412) 317-0088 internationally and enter Participant Elite Entry Number: 10130547.

Nabors will have a live audio webcast of the conference call available on its website at www.nabors.com.  Navigate to the Investor Relations page and then select Events Calendar to join the webcast.  An electronic version of the earnings release and supplemental presentation will also be available to download from the website.

About Nabors Industries
Nabors owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and is a provider of offshore platform rigs in the United States and numerous international markets. Nabors also provides directional drilling services, performance tools, and innovative technologies for its own rig fleet and those of third parties. Leveraging our advanced drilling automation capabilities, Nabors' highly skilled workforce continues to set new standards for operational excellence and transform our industry.

Media & Investor Contacts:
Dennis A. Smith, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, at +1 281-775-8038.
William Conroy, Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, at +1 281-775-2423.

To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at +1 441-292-1510 or via email at mark.andrews@nabors.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nabors-industries-ltd-first-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-invitation-300826435.html

SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
